‘Very selected empathy’: Brittany Mahomes can excuse racism, an insurrection, and even sexual assault charges, but draws the line at Taylor Swift

Donald Trump only thought he was in trouble when Taylor Swift officially endorsed Kamala Harris in the presidential run. Now, a look at the latest polls and his social media feed might finally be enough to put the fear of God into him.

Since T-Swizzle is arguably the biggest pop star on the planet right now, her endorsement could be just the push Kamala needs to gain the upper hand across many states, at least as far as the younger demographic is concerned. Trump, against all his folly, understands this predicament all too well, which is probably why he felt compelled to take up his phone, go on his Truth Social page, and angrily type out in all caps: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

The Trump camp has been unruffled to such an extent, in fact, that they’re now stooping to generating another fake story involving Taylor and her alleged loss of net worth for backing the Democratic nominee. None of this will help the sinking ship that is MAGA, of course, because even former Trump supporters are now waking up to the former cheeto-in-chief’s risible villainy, and it seems that all they needed was for Trump to go after Miss Americana.

Take Brittany Mahomes, for instance, who generated a fair bit of controversy for liking a Trump tweet a few weeks ago. The former footballer even dragged Taylor into the conversation when the two were photographed being thick as thieves in support of their respective Chiefs partners. Now, it seems that Mahomes is finally drawing the line and questioning her support for Trump after he directly attacked Taylor.

Brittany Mahomes questioning her support of Donald Trump after his blistering take down of Taylor Swift left her 'shaken to the core' https://t.co/1xCn6F6nTd pic.twitter.com/cMZwa6Yjr4 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) September 16, 2024

According to a report by Daily Mail, Mahomes is “shook to the core” after Trump’s hateful response. “This deeply bothered Brittany because Taylor is like a sister to her and she has done absolutely nothing wrong. She didn’t mention Trump in her post and is allowed to speak her mind,” said an insider.

It’s very amusing that some Trump supporters need to be personally involved in his tomfoolery to finally realize that he may not be fit for the office of president. As pointed out by users on X, being impeached twice or indicted for perpetrating an insurrection, as well as other crimes like tax evasion, hush-money trials, and sexual assault don’t put people off, but they WILL draw the line at Taylor Swift, especially if she happens to be their new bestie.

Better late than never – people like Brittany Mahomes just have very "selected" empathy. — Ricardo Winters (@RicardoWinters8) September 17, 2024

She gains more by being friends with Taylor. — Jac (@JacDalAM) September 16, 2024

Then again, it may just be that people will weigh out their options and see which benefits them the most. In this case, throwing in her lot with Trump isn’t nearly as advantageous as saving her friendship with Swift. At least in this time and place. I guess that’s just politics for you. Steer the conversation even remotely towards it and you lose all sense of sincerity and integrity.

