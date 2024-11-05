Travis Kelce’s ‘last-minute decision’ shocks Taylor Swift’s mom and brother at final U.S. Eras Tour concert

And the boyfriend of the year award goes to… That’s right. Travis Kelce just once again proved why he is worthy of the accolade after swiftly transitioning in record time from football practice to Taylor Swift’s final Eras Tour concert in the U.S.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end wasn’t obligated to be at his girlfriend’s last stateside show in Indianapolis on Saturday since he had football practice for his team’s next game on Monday. But the love-struck athlete was so determined to impress and support his girl that he made a “last-minute decision” to head to the concert venue.

Videos Swifties shared on social media captured the moment Kelce arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium in the middle of the concert and quickly made his way to where Taylor’s mom, Andrea, and brother, Austin, were. It seems even the singer’s family did not expect Travis’ attendance because they appeared shocked to see him show up out of the blue.

One clip circulating on X shows the Super Bowl champ approaching a surprised Andrea, who appears caught off-guard based on how long she opens her mouth upon seeing her daughter’s beau, before embracing Austin in a firm hug. The heartwarming interaction between the three takes place as Taylor sings “But Daddy I Love Him” to the sold-out crowd.

Not Andrea looking shocked to see Travis & Austin giving him a big bear hug when he sees him 😭 pic.twitter.com/Hd7G92GLzp — ᖭི༏ᖫྀ (@savahannaISme) November 3, 2024

An insider spoke with Page Six about the surprise Kelce pulled, saying, “Andrea and Austin didn’t think Travis was going to be able to make it. They were shocked when he showed up. It was an amazing surprise and they were thrilled he was able to be there for such an important occasion.”

The source added that it was totally “a last-minute decision” since “Travis had practice earlier that day and he wasn’t even sure if he was going to be able to make it.” However, Kelce reportedly felt it was “really important” for him to show up at his girlfriend’s final U.S. stop before her massively successful Eras Tour wraps up in December.

“Thankfully, he was able to get out of practice on time and show up,” the insider quipped.

On Monday, the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker reciprocated her lover’s sweet gesture by showing up at his team’s match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arrowhead Stadium. The pop superstar was snapped arriving at the venue rocking a Chiefs leather jacket over a black top and dark denim jeans. She also put on her signature knee-high boots for the game.

Taylor Swift is ready for it. 🏈 She arrives at Arrowhead Stadium to support her guy on the Chiefs. (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/2bopaC5Ref — E! News (@enews) November 5, 2024

It wasn’t just Taylor who returned the favor. She was joined by Andrea and Austin, who also showed their support for Travis and his team, according to E! News.

So far this season, Kelce and his teammates have won all of the matches they played, with or without Taylor’s physical presence, prompting The New York Times to ask if they could become undefeated on their quest for another Super Bowl title. While it’s too early to tell, fans of both the singer and the athlete actually seem more invested in seeing the couple’s sweet gestures for each other while navigating their busy lives amid their thriving careers.

