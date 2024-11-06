‘It was traumatic’: Radio vet Taylor Strecker calls out Giuliana Rancic’s obsession with her after ‘nightmare’ interview

Giuliana Rancic might just be one of the worst TV personalities to interview if we’re going by radio veteran Taylor Strecker’s words. The two crossed paths for a supposed professional chat, only for the former to leave the latter with an impression so bad Strecker felt traumatized by the encounter.

Recommended Videos

Strecker is a seasoned radio and podcast host with more than 15 years of experience in live interviewing and hosting. She has already earned her stripes in the industry, so she knows how to run interviews with celebrities. Unfortunately, even her years of experience did not prepare her for what was to come when she met face-to-face with the E! News correspondent.

“Giuliana Rancic was a nightmare,” Strecker disclosed to Page Six at the Dear Media IRL event in NYC over the weekend. According to her, she only agreed to interview the TV personality “as a favor” to someone on her team. She had low expectations and admittedly did not prepare that much since the Q&A with Giuliana and her husband, Bill Rancic, was “not even going to air.”

Taylor Strecker recalls interviewing ‘nightmare’ Giuliana Rancic: ‘Most uncomfortable podcast ever’ https://t.co/x1v4FNfZEl pic.twitter.com/gUzZDGzHIS — Page Six (@PageSix) November 5, 2024

But even if it was going to be an informal interview, Taylor was hoping for Giuliana to show up and do it professionally. But she was wrong. The moment the couple stepped into the studio, she noticed that something was off between them, as though they had just gotten into an argument and were still not done ironing things out.

“You know when a couple is fighting and you’re, like, in the middle of it? That’s what happened. I was in the middle of a wasp’s nest,” Strecker told the outlet. She noted that it was not an extremely serious fight, but it made her feel like a fish out of water, especially when Giuliana tried to drag her into the discussion.

“She was almost, like, using me to take potshots at him. It was the most uncomfortable podcast ever,” Taylor shared before adding that things took a turn for the worse when the fashion and beauty expert decided to make Strecker her pet peeve for the rest of the day.

“She went and complained about me to the other interviews she had for the rest of the day, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, Giuliana, you’re obsessed with me!’ It was traumatic, to say the least.”

Taylor did not reveal the specifics of when and where her interview with the “Giuliana & Bill” stars happened, so Page Six reached out to the couple for more details. However, they did not return the outlet’s request for comment.

We're loving @GiulianaRancic’s sleek bun! How chic! Do you #WantThatHair as bad as we do? pic.twitter.com/mGftC5dlsT — E! Red Carpet (@redcarpet) March 2, 2014

It’s not clear if the “Taste of Taylor” host considers her trauma-inducing encounter with Rancic the worst one yet in her career. If anything, it could be a close second to her problematic interaction with Eric Stonestreet when the Modern Family came to her show for an interview.

Taylor told “Summer House” star Paige DeSorbo on Amazon Live in June that Stonestreet was the “worst guest” she’s ever had, since he made a snide remark to her when she failed to ask questions about the product he was endorsing, which was Pepto-Bismol. She took offense at the remark that she snapped at the actor, and the interview did not see the light of day.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy