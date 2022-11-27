The MCU is packed with amazing and fantastical characters with everything from powerful, reality-breaking heroes and villains to more mundane humans. That doesn’t mean that our world doesn’t frequently crossover with the MCU. In fact, many celebrities have played themselves in the MCU, sparking hundreds of fan theories in the process. Here is every famous name who has played themselves so far.

Iron Man

Jim Cramer

This television personality is known for being the host of CNBC’s Mad Money and Squawk on the Street’s anchor. During Iron Man, he is seen hosting a television segment criticizing Stark Industries for moving out of the weapons business.

Zorianna Kit

Journalist and television personality Zorianna Kit appears in Iron Man. During the movie, she is seen reporting on Tony Stark.

Iron Man 2

Bill O’Reilly

Appearing in Iron Man 2, controversial political pundit Bill O’Reilly is seen hosting an in-universe version of his usual news and opinion program. In the segment, he mocks Pepper Potts and complains about her takeover of Stark Industries.

Christiane Amanpour

Image via Marvel

This famous journalist makes a cameo in Iron Man 2, where she is seen hosting a CNN news segment discussing Iron Man’s fight with Whiplash. She also does an interview with Pepper Potts.

DJ AM

Iron Man was the peek of MCU cameos, as the movies are packed with them, likely to convey the idea that Tony Stark is a famous playboy in-universe. DJ AM is most known for his remixes of “Part of Me” and “Ring of Fire.” In Iron Man 2, DJ AM is seen performing at Tony’s birthday party.

Larry Ellison

The co-founder, executive chairman, chief technology officer, and former chief executive officer of Oracle Corporation, Ellison, appears in Iron Man 2, where he is seen at the Stark Expo. During the scene, Stark calls him the “oracle of Oracle.”

Elon Musk

Current Twitter owner Elon Musk made an appearance in Iron Man 2. Likely one of the most infamous cameos in the MCU, Elon is introduced to Tony and Pepper and talks about building an electric jet. Interestingly Musk is mentioned in the Marvel TV shows Helstrom and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Avengers

Jay Carney

Image via Marvel

A former White House press secretary, Carney, is seen giving a press conference from the White House during The Avengers.

Pat Kiernan

A news anchor for NY1, Pat has appeared in several MCU projects. To date, he has appeared in The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, The Defenders, The Punisher, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Hawkeye, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

In all of these scenes, he hosts news reports about the various events in the MCU.

Thomas Roberts

Image via Marvel

Roberts appeared in both The Avengers and Iron Man 3. The MSNBC personality can be seen hosting news reports about major plot events in both films.

Iron Man 3

Bill Maher

In Iron Man 3, Maher is seen hosting an MCU version of his usual news show. Famously, he discusses the attacks by The Mandarin and mocks the decision to change War Machine’s name to Iron Patriot.

Megan Henderson

Image via Marvel

The KTLA news anchor is seen during Iron Man 3 delivering a news report about The Mandarin.

Joan Rivers

Legendary comedian and personality Joan Rivers was seen in Iron Man 3. She is seen hosting a television show called Fashion Police, where she and several famous guests mock the Iron Patriot armor.

George Kotsiopoulos

Image via Marvel Studios

Fashion stylist and television personality George Kotsiopoulos makes a cameo in Iron Man 3, where he is seen guesting on a television show with Joan Rivers.

Kelly Osbourne

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

TV personality Kelly Osbourne is also seen during Iron Man 3. She is one of the celebrities seen mocking the Iron Patriot armor on television. However, her cameo is in an extended version of the scene that didn’t make it to the theatrical cut.

Giuliana Rancic

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Like Osbourne, Rancic is in the Iron Man 3 Fashion Police segment. However, she is cut from the theatrical version of the movie.

Josh Elliott

Image via Marvel

The Good Morning America anchor makes an appearance during Iron Man 3. He is seen hosting a news segment talking about The Mandarin’s recent actions.

Thor: The Dark World

Steve Scott

Image via Marvel

A famous British journalist known for his work on ITV News, Scott appears during Thor: The Dark World. He hosts a news segment discussing Doctor Erik Selvig’s arrest.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

George Stephanopoulos

A famous American television journalist, Stephanopoulos, is seen in the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. episodes “Shadows” and “Lockup.” In both, he is seen hosting television news segments discussing recent events.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

David Hasselhoff

Legendary kitsch merchant and Berlin Wall destroyer David Hasselhoff has pulled triple duty in the MCU. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Ego takes the form of Hasselhoff for a brief moment (though it isn’t the “real” Hasselhoff and merely an illusion by Ego). He also made a cameo as himself in the form of an old magazine cutting that Peter Quill carries with him, due to Quill idolizing Hasselhoff (especially his character from Knight Rider) as a child. The actor also appeared as Zardu Hasselfrau in the “Guardians Inferno” music video.

Daredevil

Annika Pergament

Image via Marvel

Making a cameo in the Daredevil episodes, “Condemned” and “Daredevil,” the Senior Business Anchor for NY1 News is seen hosting a news segment discussing the show’s events.

Luke Cage

Alexander Smalls

The famous chef is seen in the Luke Cage episode, “Wig Out,” where he attends the Shirley Chisholm Complex community clinic unveiling gala alongside many other notable New York celebrities.

Charles Bradley

This famous musician is known for the songs “Changes,” “No Time for Dreaming,” and “Now That I’m Gone (Look How You’re Crying).” Bradley appeared in the Luke Cage episode, “Who’s Gonna Take the Weight?”

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram is known for the albums Kingfish and 662. He is seen in the Luke Cage episode, “I Get Physical,” where he performs several songs.

D-Nice

Legendary rapper D-Nice appears in both seasons of Luke Cage. He is seen in the episodes, “Moment of Truth,” “Code of the Streets,” “Manifest,” and “Soul Brother #1.”

Dapper Dan

Image via Marvel

Harlem fashion icon Dapper Dan appears in two episodes of Luke Cage. These being “Just to Get a Rep” and “On and On.” Luke Cage buys a suit from him, and he is seen giving characters fashion advice.

DJ Mister Cee

Image via Marvel

Seen in the Luke Cage episode, ” Straighten It Out,” he is hired to perform at an off-book casino.

Esperanza Spalding

The Grammy Award-winning musician appears “Wig Out,” where she plays her song, “I Know You Know,” at the Shirley Chisholm Complex community clinic gala.

Fab Five Freddy

The singer and hip-hop artist appeared in “You Know My Steez,” where he supports Luke Cage and motivates him to fight.

Todd Bowles

The famous American football coach appears in “Straighten It Out.” He helps Cage learn just how strong he is.

Method Man

Hip-hop icon Method Man appears in “Soliloquy of Chaos.” During the cameo, Method Man is caught up in a convenience store robbery, only to be saved by Luke Cage.

Michael Smith

As seen in “Straighten It Out,” the American sports journalist is seen reporting on Luke Cage’s training session with Todd Bowles.

Rakim

Famous rapper and record producer Rakim is seen in “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.).” During the cameo, he performs music at Harlem’s Paradise.

Raphael Saadiq

The popular singer-songwriter is seen performing at Harlem’s Paradise during the episode, “Moment of Truth.”

Garfield Fleming

A member of the famous American R&B/Soul vocal group The Delfonics. He appears in himself in the Luke Cage episode “DWYCK” where he’s seen performing at Harlem’s Paradise.

William Hart

Another member of the popular group The Delfonics, Hart, appears in the Luke Cage episode “DWYCK.”

John G. Johnson

Another member of the popular vocal group The Delfonics, Johnson appears with the band during the Luke Cage episode “DWYCK.”

Faith Evans

The famous musician makes two appearances in Luke Cage. She performs songs at Harlem’s Paradise in “Code of the Streets” and “The Main Ingredient.”

Stephen A. Smith

Image via Marvel

A famous sports journalist, Smith appears in the Luke Cage episode “I Get Physical.” During the show, he hosts a television segment covering one of Luke Cage’s recent fights.

Stephen Marley

The eight-time Grammy Award winner appears in the Luke Cage episode “On and On.” He is seen performing some of his music at Harlem’s Paradise.

Sway Calloway

A rapper and radio host most known for his album Concrete Jungle, Sway appeared in Luke Cage. He made cameos in “Soliloquy of Chaos” and “Can’t Front on Me.”

Gary Clark Jr.

Seen in the Luke Cage episode “Straighten It Out.” The musician is seen performing at Harlem’s Paradise.

Geoffrey Canada

Featured in the Luke Cage episode “Wig Out,” the author and social activist is seen at the Shirley Chisholm Complex community clinic gala.

Heather B.

The famous and beloved rapper and radio host was seen during the Luke Cage episodes “Soliloquy of Chaos” and ” Can’t Front on Me,” where she is the co-host of the Sway’s Universe radio show.

Jadakiss

The famous rapper is seen during the Luke Cage episode “The Main Ingredient.” He is seen performing his song “NYC,” at Harlem’s Paradise.

Jelani Cobb

Appearing in the Luke Cage episode “They Reminisce Over You (T.R.O.Y.).” The Dean of the Columbia Journalism School is seen being interviewed on WJBP-TV, and during the interview, he talks about Luke Cage.

Jemele Juanita Hill

Hill is a well-known sports journalist, most recognized for her work on ESPN and for The Atlantic. She is seen in the Luke Cage episode “Straighten It Out,” where she covers Luke Cage’s training session with Todd Bowles.

Jidenna

The prevalent rapper appears in the Luke Cage episode “Just to Get a Rep.” One of many musicians to perform at Harlem’s Paradise, he plays his song “Long Live the Chief” during the episode.

Joi

Appearing in the Luke Cage episode ” Soul Brother #1,” this famous musician was seen performing at Harlem’s Paradise.

KRS-One

Seen performing at Harlem’s Paradise during the Luke Cage episode “Can’t Front on Me,” the famous rapper is known for the songs “Sound of da Police” and “MC’s Act Like They Don’t Know.”

Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings

This popular funk soul band is seen performing one of their songs during the Luke Cage episode “You Know My Steez.”

The Punisher

Aubrey Richmond

This famous musician is seen playing at Lola’s Roadhouse in The Punisher episode “Roadhouse Blues.”

Roma Torre

Image via Marvel

Theater critic and television journalist Roma Torre makes a cameo as a newscaster during The Punisher episode ” Front Toward Enemy.”

Shooter Jennings

Singer-songwriter and guitarist Shooter Jennings is most known for the albums, By the Way, I Forgive You and While I’m Livin’. He is seen performing at Lola’s Roadhouse during The Punisher episode “Roadhouse Blues.”

Captain Marvel

Stan Lee

Obviously, Stan Lee has made cameos in many Marvel movies. However, in these cameos, he is usually playing a random bystander. But, in one appearance, Stan does play himself. In Captain Marvel, Lee can be seen reading the script for the film Mallrats. In Mallrats, Lee has a cameo where he plays himself, and the line you hear him reading in this scene is the line he says during that Mallrats cameo — meaning this is a rare case of Lee playing himself in an MCU production.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Sara Haines

The Today, ABC News, and Good Morning America correspondent is seen interviewing John Walker during The Falcon and The Winter Soldier episode “The Star-Spangled Man.”

Hawkeye

Marc Shaiman

The legendary composer and lyricist can bee seen during the Hawkeye episode “So This Is Christmas?” as the composer of the in-universe musical Rogers: The Musical.

Ms. Marvel

Willow Wilson

The creator of the Kamala Khan version of Ms. Marvel, Wilson appears in the Ms. Marvel episode “No Normal.”

She-Hulk

Magan Thee Stallion

In She-Hulk episode 3, “The People vs. Emil Blonsky,” chart-topping rapper Megan Thee Stallion meets up with She-Hulk to teach her how to dance.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Anderson Cooper

Another recent addition to the MCU, Anderson Cooper, appears in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, where he is seen working as a newscaster, breaking several plot-important stories.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Kevin Bacon

The most recent celebrity to play themselves in the MCU, Kevin Bacon appears in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. During this special, he performs his song Here It Is Christmastime.

His appearance in this special also breaks the “Seven Degrees Of Kevin Bacon” game, simply due to the sheer number of actors who have appeared in the MCU.