Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spending time apart after NFL tight end’s meritorious week: Here’s what they do with their limited time together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will have to deal with a harsh reality all couples have to go through at some point in their relationship, and that is spending some time apart. The power couple is not breaking up in any way, but they will have to be away from each other due to the demands of their respective careers — a small price to pay for their successes in their fields.

Recommended Videos

After last week’s back-to-back wins for the Kansas City Chiefs, which the singer-songwriter experienced and watched live, the lovestruck couple is now expected to focus on their separate schedules, with Kelce heading to New York as Swift flies to Canada. The tight end and his team will face off with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, while the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker is kicking off the Canadian leg of her massively successful The Eras Tour in Toronto on Thursday.

🚨| 2 years full of joy and happiness & memories! the final chapter is about the end in Canada! 🇨🇦 #CanadaTSTheErasTour the first stop in Canada is it Toronto. Taylor Swift will perform 6 nights at the @rogers center and then the last show in Vancouver ❤️ let’s make these nights… pic.twitter.com/VsQSKIvYi0 — The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) November 11, 2024

“With Taylor heading to Toronto for her shows later this week, Travis and her will be apart for a little bit,” an insider told Page Six early this week.

However, before they go their separate ways, Travis and Taylor will have a few days to themselves this week, and they are sure to make the most out of it, with the insider adding, “They don’t always get a lot of alone time together, so when they do, they make sure and make the most of it when they can.”

So for the next few days since the Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday, the twosome won’t have to worry about anything aside from being physically and emotionally present for each other. Both know that when their busy schedules kick in, it will be challenging to find time for each other.

Taylor and Travis post Chiefs game 🥺 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/OWdGe8qSPI — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) November 11, 2024

“So they’re just focusing on spending quality time together at this point,” the outlet’s source noted.

But don’t expect Kelce and Swift to splurge on extravagant experiences because their idea of having fun together and bonding does not require that much spending. They just do what typical couples do since they prefer to maximize their limited time and enjoy each other’s company through and through.

“Despite their fame, Taylor and Travis are very chill and spend their downtime like a lot of typical couples. They enjoy going out and grabbing dinner, cuddling on the couch or just ordering delivery and watching movies,” the source shared before adding that, for the most part, “Traylor” prefers to stay in more than head out.

Per the insider, the main reason behind their preference to just stay in has to do with their freedom to be and do everything they like. Because when they are away from the prying eyes of the public, they can be their authentic selves in front of each other.

“They can just be themselves. They don’t have any eyes on them and they can just be in the moment with each other. At times, it’s when they feel the most comfortable being together.”

Meanwhile, there is this fear from Chiefs fans that the team captain and tight end might not deliver on Sunday’s match. There are speculations that Kelce was only able to set milestones and break records in the last two NFL games because Swift was there to watch him play.

Analysts have claimed that Travis underperformed in the early season games because his girlfriend skipped attending those. Guess we’ll find out if they got it right this weekend.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy