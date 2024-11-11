Taylor Swift experiences 87 emotions as Travis Kelce’s record-making move leaves her awestruck — should we expect a song? 

Looks like another Taylor Swift meme was born during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Denver Broncos game on Sunday afternoon, where Travis Kelce secured another milestone in his NFL career.

Recommended Videos

A video circulating on X shows the singer-songwriter’s reaction to her boyfriend’s historic 76th touchdown, and something tells us she was feeling all sorts of emotions when she saw Kelce catch a 2-yard touchdown pass from teammate Patrick Mahomes on fourth down.

As the clip shows, Taylor appears in disbelief as she opens her mouth to yell and slowly claps her hands while watching her boyfriend celebrate on the field. Her clapping becomes more vigorous as she steps back a little, but then she gets startled when one of her pals approaches her to say something to her ears. However, Swift couldn’t stop clapping the entire time.

THE ALL-TIME LEADING CHIEFS TOUCHDOWN RECEVIER… THAT WILL GIVE YOU SOMETHING TO SING ABOUT – Kevin Harlan on Travis Kelce TD pic.twitter.com/a0uUmPe1Qo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 10, 2024

Fans who found Swift’s expressions entertaining couldn’t help but leave witty comments. One wrote, “Taylor Swift’s ready to watch her man take care of business against the Denver Broncos,” while another stated, “Loving him was RED,” in reference to Swift’s hit song from the early 2010s.

Also seen in the video clip, taken from the CBS broadcast of the NFL game, is Kelce and his teammates celebrating his touchdown — his second catch this season and 76th in his entire career. Travis is now tied with retired Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez for having the most touchdowns in the team’s history, according to NBC Sports’ ProFootballTalk.

The feat could be Travis’ ticket to securing his slot at the Hall of Fame. After all, the record he achieved over the weekend was part of why Gonzalez got inducted into the Pro Football shrine. It is worth noting that this is only Kelce’s second touchdown this season. Scoring another would automatically break Gonzalez’s record and cement his name in the franchise’s history.

During his team’s previous match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday, Kelce also achieved the milestone of being the oldest NFL player to catch 14 passes in a game at the age of 35. The record was previously held by the Seattle Seahawks receiver Bobby Engram, who achieved the same number of passes in a game in 2007 at age 34.

What makes Travis’ new achievements even more special is knowing that Taylor was there to witness them. Not to discredit Kelce and his teammates’ hard work before and during this season, but it’s undeniable that a more “inspired” team captain started showing up at the games around the same time Swift began attending them.

Earlier in the season, Kelce was hounded by the press for his lackluster performance, particularly during games where his girlfriend was MIA. Photos of the athlete looking “miserable” on a bench mid-game even sparked speculations that he was losing focus and underperforming due to his offseason exploits with the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker.

For Sunday’s event, Swift arrived in style, donning a Versace skirt suit that she paired with a black corset and matching leather boots. She entered Arrowhead Stadium riding a golf cart with her parents, Scott and Andrea, who also attended the game to show their support for Travis.

“Stay back PLEASE 😁” – Taylor correcting the security guard upon arriving at the Chiefs game today 🏈 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Knag4givOC — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) November 10, 2024

It’s not clear if Taylor could keep showing up at the Chiefs games for the remainder of the season. Her Eras Tour is down to its last leg and will end in early December. Hopefully, once it’s over, she’ll be able to attend the games before the playoffs. Because based on Kelce’s track record this season, he is less likely to underperform when his girlfriend is around.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy