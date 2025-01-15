A ‘Casper Meets Wendy’ darling is housing Mandy Moore and her husband following LA fire devastation

Mandy Moore is just one person who has been displaced because of the Los Angeles wildfires, and that meant finding a place for herself, her husband Taylor Goldsmith, and their three young kids. She is now living with the star of the ’90s gem Casper Met Wendy… Yes, none other than the great Hilary Duff!

Griffin Goldsmith, Moore’s brother-in-law, shared on Instagram that Moore and her family have been staying with Duff and her husband Matthew Koma. If Duff and Koma weren’t already angels on Earth, they also created a GoFundMe for Griffin and his wife Kit, who are about to have a baby, and whose home burned down.

Griffin wrote, “They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately.” He continued, “They are the most beautiful, selfless people we’ve ever known.”

Moore and Duff have been friends for a while now. In an interview with People, Duff explained that she’s close with Moore, Ashley Tisdale, and Meghan Trainor, and they get together often with their little ones. Duff said, “I feel like our big connection to one another, even though we’re pop stars or on TV, is we love our kids.” She also noted that hopefully, the kids will stay pals, since they all have famous parents and will be able to relate to each other and support one another.

Someone who invites you, your husband, and your three kids to live with them in the face of tragedy is a true friend. I’d argue “friend” isn’t even a strong enough word. Duff and Koma have four kids themselves, and a lot of people might say they have too much going on to offer a safe place to land. But they wanted to be there for their people, and that’s beyond moving. Evacuating and scrambling to find shelter was horrifying and anxiety-inducing for everyone, but having such compassionate friends to lean on is priceless.

On Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, Moore posted on Instagram that her garage and back house burned down, but the main structure of her home was there. She said, “Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It’s not livable but mostly intact.” Moore and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law have been through so much, and I can’t even imagine the pain of knowing the place you called home is gone forever. But, as this story and so many others right now prove, it’s the people you love who count, not places or things (although, of course, it’s still awful to lose a home).

It’s unclear how long Moore and her family will stay with Duff and Koma, or how long it will take until her house can be rebuilt. It won’t be an easy or quick road, though. As CNN reported, people in LA have to be mindful of the dangers of polluted air and ash. That’s why having a N95 mask on if you have to be outside is necessary.

Although of course I wish it was under better and happier circumstances, I love picturing this very full house of two families who are helping each other through a terrible moment in time. I love that the “Candy” (still a bop!) and “So Yesterday” singers are all grown up with families of their own. And they should inspire everyone to be more compassionate and thoughtful towards others.

