‘A Christmas queen’: Katy Perry gives nostaligic vibes with her cute Christmas onesie for a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her Jingle Bell Ball rehearsals

The festive season is the perfect time to sit back, relax, and be entertained! Whether this comes in the form of binging cringy Christmas movies, tuning in for holiday specials, or singing along to classic tunes and watching concerts, Katy Perry has proven that while she is not the queen of Christmas, she does know how to bring us holiday cheer!

Recommended Videos

The “Cozy Little Christmas” singer’s holiday wardrobe has also gotten our attention. She has delivered the goods with some of her previous looks: a Santa-inspired mini dress, an over-the-top Christmas tree outfit in 2020, and becoming the star of the H&M holiday campaign in 2015, which also brought us her first-ever Christmas song, “Every Day Is A Holiday.” At the time, she claimed “it’s every artist’s dream to have their own Christmas song” and referred to the track as “big, bold, epic and unashamedly fun, just like Christmas should be” — everything we have come to expect from Perry.

This year, she brought the same holiday energy to her performance at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2024 in London. She posted about the show on Instagram for her 205 million followers to get a feel for what she’s been up to. In a teaser for the annual concert, Perry shared a short clip of herself wearing a gingerbread-inspired onesie and Santa hat.

Hello, cute Christmas onesie!

The clip shows a tiny Christmas tree from the rehearsals and promotes her holiday decoration collection. Like most things she posts on social media, Perry received many reactions from fans who expressed excitement at seeing her and commented on her outfit. “I feel like I’ve gone back 10 years with this look omg,” a fan wrote. “Your hair, the onesie, very 2016 coded,” another shared. It’s true; this look does take us back a few years, and the nostalgia makes it even more awesome.

Other reactions include, “Also a Christmas queen,” “you look so festive in that cute outfit Mrs.Perry,” and “I’m going to need one of those!!! Santa can you hear me?”

Although the rehearsal outfit got everyone’s stamp of approval, this is not the look Perry opted for when she attended the Jingle Bell Ball 2024 at The O2 Arena in London, England. For this event, she wowed in a sparkly silver gown with a high slit to show off her legs and daring side cutouts (you know, just because). She looked like the perfect Christmas ornament, and this is a statement holiday look anyone would be happy to recreate.

Katy Perry knows how to get everyone’s attention with her dressy outfits, but her Christmas traditions are not over-the-top. Instead, they focus on family. “The holidays mean family,” Perry said, per Entertainment Tonight. “They mean coziness and everybody having that feeling of togetherness. And cooking and eating and taking lots of naps.”

Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom, who share daughter Daisy Dove, prefer a chilled approach to the festive season but also place importance on creating memories for their child by incorporating Elf on the Shelf (although not as religiously as some parents) into their household. “I need to order my Elf on the Shelf now,” Perry told Access Hollywood. “I can’t do 25 days on my first Elf on the Shelf, guys, you know what I’m talking about. It’s a journey. I’ll do 15 days, maybe 10.” Sometimes being a parent and following viral trends is more challenging than being a superstar!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy