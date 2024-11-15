Katy Perry is an edgy little Barbie in skin-baring top, and wait ’til you see that gluteal groove

Katy Perry knows just how to get her fans’ attention, and this time around, she did it with a bright pink outfit and a show of her impressive stomach muscles. The “Woman’s World” singer recently turned heads with an elegant silk gown, which she wore to the Baby2Baby gala, but her most recent look during a trip to Mexico City saw her transform from an angel into Barbie, and fans love her bright pink outfit!

Perry posted a collection of photos on Instagram for her 205 million followers. In the pictures, she is sporting a strappy pink top and leather-laced pants. The entertainer posed in various positions, including giving fans a view from the side and from behind (and these pants leave little to the imagination). Perhaps the best way we can describe Perry’s appearance is a hot mix between a cowgirl and a Barbie doll.

Perry didn’t reference her hot look in the caption, instead commenting on her taco (there’s a clip of her food, too, but no one is paying attention to it after they’ve seen her skin-baring look). “Here to taco ‘bout a tour,” she wrote about her upcoming Lifetime Tour, which has dates in Mexico in April and May 2025.

Fans in the comment section praised Perry for entering her Barbie era and looking gorgeous. “You are my sweet angel of my dreams,” one fan wrote. “You rocked it mom,” another shared. Interestingly, the most common reaction is from Mexican fans who apologized to the singer for her experience. So, what the heck happened during her trip?

Katy Perry’s new post and hot poses gets attention from fans

It was not a case of an inappropriate outfit (and it was not this pink ensemble either). Rather, fans felt that her interaction on the Mexican TV show Venga la Alegría was awkward as she engaged in several activities and watched dance routines to her music. Some people loved it, others not so much, but nothing particularly awful happened during her appearance on the show.

Now that that’s covered, we have to acknowledge that several times in Perry’s career, she has made headlines for her inappropriate outfits and cultural misappropriation, including wearing cornrows without realizing their cultural significance, transforming herself into a geisha, and dressing up as Cleopatra for her “Dark Horse” music video. She may have learned from her past mistakes (or maybe not), but one thing about the singer is that she is not afraid to take risks regarding her outfits.

Her daring looks are empowering because they don’t allow Katy Perry to be put into a mold of what a mom or a woman over 40 should wear. Her stylist, Tatiana Waterford, has admitted in an interview with E! News that dressing the superstar is a great experience. “The fashion of American Idol is definitely very fun,” she said. “You get to go crazy and make incredible custom looks and that’s so fun about my job. I can almost look for the craziest, funnest things and it’s like, who would ever wear this? Katy Perry will.”

She continued, “We can have just as much fun now that she’s a mom too. There’s too much ‘moms can’t wear this.’ She looks amazing!” Good for her!

