‘Put Katy in her place!!!!’: Former ‘American Idol’ contestant’s video has fans screaming that Katy Perry is a mean girl

Katy Perry has been getting heat for her new track “Woman’s World,” but some of the attention is also shifting to her treatment of a former American Idol contestant. Heather Russell, who previously auditioned to be in the singing competition (and sung one of Perry’s songs), received feedback from the musician about her performance and was told she was “all frosting.”

Recommended Videos

It’s been over three years, and Russell decided to update fans on how she is doing and her growth as a performer. In the video, she first shares a flashback to her time on American Idol, where Perry asks her, “Heather, if I was to give you a piece of cake, and one piece was just made of all frosting, and then one piece was made of the cake and the frosting, which one would you enjoy more?” While Russell gave the obvious answer of the cake and the frosting, Perry claimed she was “all frosting right now.”

That’s not all! Perry’s mean comments also included a mention of how she “felt dead inside” after the performance. In Russell’s video, she claims that Perry “may have had a point,” but she intends to use her “refined frosting” to create her own version of “Woman’s World,” and she asked fans to tag Perry so she can see it.

People react to ‘American Idol’ contestant’s video with backlash for Katy Perry

Despite the harsh criticism from Katy Perry, Heather Russell is still a fan. She captioned her TikTok post with, “Ill never stop loving you Katy! TAG HER!” Her video has been getting attention, and the comment section has been filled with messages of support. “Katy Perry is mean girl. always got that vibe from hwr,” a TikTok user wrote. Another agreed, writing, “She’s a b****. You are the CAKE AND THE FROSTING. She is a hater big time.”

Other comments on the post include “DAMN. Put Katy in her place!!!! This is awesome!,” “Honestly I like it more than the original. You’re very talented,” and “I like this better actually sounds like music.”

But there are some people who agree with Perry’s assessment of Russell’s performance as all frosting. “Well……..at the beginning I was like wow Katy that’s rude………then by the end I was like yeah I get it Katy,” a comment reads. “Nah I get what Katy means lowkey,” another shared.

Well, you can’t please everyone, right?! But Russell’s video proves she is not someone to give up easily.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy