Image Credit: Disney
Donald Trump as Robin Williams
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

A clever and terrifying meme illustrates which Robin Williams character Donald Trump could have played in alternate timeline

You'll see this in your nightmares forever. Sorry.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Jul 21, 2024 09:53 am

Over the years, Donald Trump has been compared to many things, from infamous dictators of the political past to the humble tangerine. However, one of the latest comparisons is one of the most brilliant (and, in equal parts, horrifying).

On her profile, X user Benadryl Bae wrote, “Chump can’t go to several counties because he is a FELON!!! How TF is he suppose to be POTUS? #DropOutDon Trump’s RNC #RNCConvention” along with a meme featuring a comparison to Robin Williams’ Mrs. Doubtfire — in the form of the more Trump-appropriate Mrs. Dumpsterfire. In another hellacious timeline, it’s a character we could have been introduced to in a movie that would undoubtedly have gone straight to VHS.

But what was the response to Benadryl Bae’s post?

How did X react and more importantly, what did MAGAs say?

Benadryl Bae’s post garnered an angry response from many MAGA cultists suffering from that inexplicable need to defend the dancing orange felon and the tiresome delusions they all seem to have about him.

The pathetically named Donald Troll replied, “On fake charges. Cope babe. You will be crying in November 😘” and MAGA BILL said, “He’s winning deal with it🤡”

Kate wrote an F-grade essay in response, saying, “lol drop out Don is all the libtards have left after trying to kill, throw him in jail, impeach, falsely accuse… democrats have lost all credibility with their pee pee tapes, phoney Russian hoax’s, plandemic- now they resort to begging Trump to drop out.”

Honestly, it was a sea of typically illiterate ranting, and that’s the maximum number of replies we’re prepared to pay attention to. No matter how much love and adoration his blind followers are ready to lay at his feet or what “Donald Troll” and his low-IQ friends frantically say on social media, Donald Trump remains a felon and an utterly despicable, awful, and morally corrupt human who deserves all the meme mockery in the world to be thrown at him.

