‘A cry for help’: Liam Payne sent OnlyFans models ‘flirty’ messages to quell loneliness days before his death

With his girlfriend Kate Cassidy back in Miami, Liam Payne was left all alone and feeling lonely in Argentina. That’s when he turned to OnlyFans to seek companionship just days before his tragic death on Oct. 16.

Recommended Videos

The former One Direction singer had sought solace from two models in their 20s who purportedly resembled his past lovers. UK-based influencer management firm Rebel Agency, which manages the girls, told Radar Online that they’re also both One Direction fans who feel devastated by his untimely death.

The agency added that “these content creators’ OnlyFans accounts are also very tame” and that the 31-year-old had “told them they reminded him of some of his exes.” But Payne had reached out “for friendship, not sex.” Albeit, his messages were also “flirty.”

“His messages to our clients were pretty platonic. They were a bit flirty, but he wasn’t talking to them about arranging sex or saying anything sleazy. It’s clear he was reaching out as a cry for help, and it is very probable he was messaging a string of girls from subscription sites like OnlyFans just to make contact with people in his last days.”

Found an exclusive video where Liam Payne, captured in a moment just an hour before he left us. 🥹💔 The girl and her child were so blessed to share those final moments with him. Rest in peace, Liam. You’ll be missed deeply. 🕊️🕯️ #LiamPayne #OneDirection #LiamPayneForever pic.twitter.com/Lqa24heeON — Rahul Kumar Pandey (@raaahulpandey) October 30, 2024

Payne fell to his death from a third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel and suffered multiple injuries including brain injury and both internal and external hemorrhages. Autopsy results suggested he was unconscious when he fell and local authorities believe he was high on illicit drugs that were allegedly supplied to him by one of the hotel staff.

Drug paraphernalia, the prescription medicine clonazepam (brand name: Klonopin), energy supplements, and other over-the-counter drugs were reportedly found in his hotel room. There was also a smashed TV screen, which eyewitnesses claimed was a result of his drug-fueled outbursts in the hours leading up to his demise. The hotel manager had sounded the alarm with this chilling 911 call just minutes before he plunged to his death.

A chilling 911 call made shortly before Liam Payne's fall from his hotel balcony features the hotel manager reporting a guest causing a disturbance. pic.twitter.com/UzgCqQcY0Q — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) October 17, 2024

Part of the investigation into Payne’s death includes conducting forensic examinations on the items retrieved at the scene, including mobile phones, photographs, security camera videos, and computers. Without closure, his body remains in a mortuary in Argentina where his father, Geoff Payne, patiently waits so he can bring his son back home to the U.K.

Rebel Agency said it is speaking on behalf of the two OnlyFans models who refused to be named over fears of backlash from the singer’s fans. As such, they have kept his messages private until such time when needed for the investigation.

“His death is a true tragedy and our clients will never take his messages public themselves. If they come out as part of an investigation into his death, so be it, but he has nothing to be ashamed.”

This revelation comes after an anonymous tipster claimed that Payne’s last moments before his death were also spent with two prostitutes. The “Strip That Down” hitmaker had allegedly called the women up to his room but then refused to pay them. The manager had to step in and pay them instead.

Eyewitnesses have also painted a chaotic picture of what happened during the singer’s final hours putting him in a bad light. Regardless, fans all over the world and people from both the entertainment and music industry mourned Payne’s death. They only shared wonderful tributes and some even petitioned to open a new legislation in honor of the singer, called Liam’s Law, which aims to provide mental health support for those in the music industry.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy