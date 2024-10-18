If this concerning audio describing Liam Payne’s final hours is true, Directioners are in for further devastation

Warning: This article contains sensitive unverified information including speculation of suicide. Please proceed with caution.

As the world mourns the death of Liam Payne and investigators continue to look into the circumstances surrounding his passing, several unverified yet disturbing details have surfaced that paint an unfortunate picture of the star’s final moments.

Payne tragically fell to his death from a third-floor balcony in CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires on Oct. 16. An interview on local station La Resistencia Radio reveals a chaotic scene involving drugs, prostitutes, alcohol, and disruptive behavior from the singer. It’s unclear at this point who the informant is, but based on the details provided, the individual could be one of the hotel’s employees.

A translation of the interview reveals that the singer had been staying in the establishment for a week before the tragedy occurred and allegedly didn’t make a good impression on hotel staff. The speaker referred to Payne as a “drug addict, an alcoholic” and “an a**hole but sick.” Further details claimed that Payne was inebriated and even violent to the point that his manager had to step in and do damage control after Payne allegedly broke the TV in his room, called two prostitutes, and then refused to pay them. The informant suggested that Payne was “really sick” and behaved strangely as he repeatedly went up and down to his room.

So, the manager left him alone for two seconds, he tried to get drugs, he couldn’t get them, they wouldn’t listen to him, he called two prostitutes, he broke the TV in the room and the girls made a fuss because he didn’t want to pay them. The manager had to come, he paid them. He went down, he went up, he was really sick.”

🇦🇷AUDIO DESCRIPTION OF LIAM PAYNE'S FINAL HOURS



Liam PAYNE stayed in the hotel for a week.



He seemed out of control. Two prostitutes left his bedroom without being paid.



His boss paid them just because he was doing a mess. He broke a TV, the room was a huge mess.



Also he was… pic.twitter.com/WBpKvuaJyT — Ramiro Leone (@RamiroNLeone) October 17, 2024

The individual claimed that Payne’s room was a mess, littered with drugs, and that a colleague of his had video proof. The man added that the “Strip That Down” singer got his hands on drugs from one of the hotel’s employees and that from then on, things went downhill fast.

“And we wanted to take him out of the hotel and we couldn’t take him out because the manager said that the drugs were given to him here by one of the employees and it seems that they did and we already know, he was identified and they are going to fire him now. So, the hotel is a mess. I don’t know, I don’t know how this is going to end, I don’t know what’s going to happen. So… And now he jumped from the third floor, because they didn’t listen to him. So, I guess he killed himself, as far as I know, he killed himself. But well, you will see everything in a while, for sure.”

Meanwhile, another claimed that Payne had spent $600 on alcohol and that he was being “abusive, high and wasted.” In his inebriated state, he allegedly jumped from the balcony trying to land in the pool below. The interview, while unverified, seemingly corroborates the 911 call the hotel manager made about an intoxicated guest who was “breaking everything in the room.” The manager feared for the guest given that he was in a room with a balcony and could do something potentially life-threatening.

A chilling 911 call made shortly before Liam Payne's fall from his hotel balcony features the hotel manager reporting a guest causing a disturbance. pic.twitter.com/UzgCqQcY0Q — Morbid Knowledge (@Morbidful) October 17, 2024

Initial autopsy findings released from the prosecutor’s office revealed that Payne had suffered 25 injuries synonymous with those caused by a fall from a great height, including fatal head injuries and both internal and external bleeding. The office ruled out any third-party involvement, although the incident is being ruled as “suspicious death” per protocol. The exact nature of the fall is still under investigation.

“Everything indicates that the musician was alone when the fall occurred, and was going through some kind of episode due to substance abuse,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement released by Reuters. “City police who surveyed the scene found substances inside the room that at first glance ⏤ and pending confirmation from the experts ⏤ would be narcotics and alcoholic beverages, as well as several destroyed objects and furniture.”

Payne was only 31 years old at the time of his death. He left behind a seven-year-old son, Bear, with ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole. Despite the disturbing claims that have come out since his tragic fall, news of his death has since prompted an outpouring of love and support both from and to his loved ones.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal ideation, please call a 988 Lifeline counselor, day or night.

