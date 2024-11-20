‘A dream come true’: Britney Spears still over the moon about reconciliation with son Jayden after ending child support payments to nasty ex Kevin Federline

There is no stopping Britney Spears from getting the life she deserves. Since her conservatorship ended in November 2021, the Princess of Pop has made strides in rebuilding her family life. After reconciling with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, last year, she’s now doing the best she can to win back her boys.

Last week, news broke that she has already reconciled with her younger son Jayden James, 18. This week, we have word that she’s working to also reconnect with her older son, Sean Preston, 19. Should her efforts succeed, this will be a big step toward her total healing from her unwarranted alienation from her children.

For the longest time, things haven’t been working in Britney’s favor, leading to her estrangement from her sons. However, sources said she never gave up hope that one day she would be able to reestablish a bond with them.

“Despite being apart for such a long time, Britney has never stopped loving her boys, and she never gave up hope on a reconciliation with them,” one source told Page Six on Tuesday.

The same insider noted that the “Baby One More Time” hitmaker’s recent reconciliation with Jayden felt like “a dream come true for her” and that she found the emotional experience “wonderful.”

Jayden and Britney’s face-to-face reunion was made possible by the new adult’s move to sneakily fly to California last week from Hawaii, his new home since moving there in August 2023 with his brother Sean, father Kevin Federline, and the latter’s new family with his wife, Victoria Prince.

According to People, the Federline patriarch’s decision to move his boys to Hawaii was not, in any way, connected to Spears. Instead, it was because his wife had snagged a job as a volleyball coach at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“It made her so happy to spend one-on-one together and just hang out,” Page Six’s source said of the mother and son’s reconciliation before adding that she’s now “hopeful their bond will continue to grow.”

To make up for lost time, the Grammy-winning pop star “spent a lot of time with [Jayden] talking and laughing.” Knowing that six months prior, they could only speak through the phone when the boys greeted her on Mother’s Day makes the in-person interaction between them even more special.

However, after Spears got a taste of what it’s like to feel one of her sons’ love, she’s now hungry for me. She reportedly wants to “spend more time together with both of her boys” since it’s been so long since they last saw each other.

The way things are finally falling into place for Britney still feels so surreal that one would think there’s some sort of trouble brewing somewhere. Some have questioned if there’s a plot twist awaiting to unfold since even her ex-husband, Kevin, has gotten nice to her even when she’s down to her last child support payment to him this month.

Surprisingly, even Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, has claimed that the former dancer also wants what’s best for their children, so he “supports the boys having a relationship with their mother.” This is despite an earlier news report claiming that Federline felt blindsided by Britney and Jayden’s unexpected reunion.

