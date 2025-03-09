‘A family affair’: Meghan Markle hijacks talk of Harry’s Royal return with sneak peek at home life

Meghan Markle has just made one thing clear: her husband, Prince Harry, is unlikely to make a Royal return as they are more focused on their U.S.-based family. Amid growing speculation of the monarch’s son possibly rekindling ties with the Firm, the Duchess of Sussex decided to give the world an intimate look at their life away from the Palace, and it’s a picture of domestic bliss — not the tense and drama-filled mess they had when they were still part of the Royal Family.

Recommended Videos

The 43-year-old Duchess took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video of a baking session with her two children, 5-year-old Prince Archie and 3-year-old Princess Lilibet, and some pals. Of course, Prince Harry, 40, was also present, but he was more of a passive participant in their kitchen.

“When making thumbprint cookies at home becomes a family affair! Thanks @heartmom & @clarewaightkeller for the love and extra set of hands!” the royal mom of two captioned the video, where she is seen smiling as she shapes cookie dough alongside her best friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, cofounder of the nonprofit Alliance of Moms, and fashion designer Clare Waight Keller, who designed Markle’s iconic Givenchy wedding gown.

In the video, Prince Harry quietly watches over the process as his wife and children embrace their everyday routine. At one point, Lilibet is seen standing on a step to get a better look at the electric mixer whirring away, while Archie makes an adorable appearance at the end. Markle also plants a gentle kiss on her son’s head. Markle ensured that both children had their backs to the camera to keep their faces hidden from public view.

The same clip was shared by Zajfen in an Instagram Story, and she gushed about their time together, calling it the “best morning!” For Sussex fans who have already seen Markle’s new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, Zajfen may look familiar since she’s among the guests on the show. She even shared a photo from her time on the set and raved about her pal’s talent as a homemaker.

Meanwhile, Markle also recently showcased her baking skills when she appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show, where she prepared the same thumbprint cookies. Barrymore even addressed her as “Meghan Sussex” — a subtle but pointed correction after Mindy Kaling‘s mix-up on Markle’s Netflix series. Apparently, the comedian mistakenly called the Duchess by her maiden name.

Both Prince Harry and Markle have been distancing themselves from the Royal Family for five years now. However, even as Markle is promoting her new project, she’s suddenly admitted the importance of her Royal ties. “It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children. I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me,” she said before her show’s premiere. Many have interpreted the move as a warning to King Charles and Prince William in case they even think of snatching away her and Harry’s titles.

Markle’s move to share the video was definitely more than just a simple gesture of showcasing their home life. It’s her way of saying that Prince Harry’s not going anywhere when they have finally found the perfect place for themselves and their children, away from the Royal Family.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy