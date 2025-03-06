Awks! Meghan Markle is losing a streaming battle against her own bestie Mindy Kaling

Meghan Markle has come out swinging with her latest Netflix offering, With Love, Meghan. In this final production of hers and Prince Harry’s $100 million deal with the streamer, a deal that’s resulted in a single big hit, the duchess has pulled out all the stops to ensure this one gets as much attention as possible, including bringing in a host of celebrity friends to guest star.

Recommended Videos

At the top of the list is actress, comedian, and all-round Netflix TV supremo Mindy Kaling, who has spoken out in defense of her beleaguered bestie many times of late. Unfortunately, the cutthroat content contest that is the streaming charts is pitting pal against pal as With Love, Meghan is battling Kaling’s own newest creation for Netflix. And, unfortunately for Meghan, it’s Mindy who’s coming out on top.

Meghan Markle’s bestie Mindy Kaling is behind the show slam-dunking With Love, Meghan on Netflix

Screengrab from Netflix / With Love, Meghan

As per Flix Patrol, With Love, Meghan has opened on the international streaming charts at #7. While it’s none too shabby to be the seventh most-watched show on Netflix the world over, it’s a little awkward that the cooking show’s modest success is being dwarfed by the platform’s global numero uno right now, sports comedy series Running Point.

Starring Kate Hudson as an unlikely pro basketball coach, this Ted Lasso wannabe comes from the brains of creators Elaine Ko, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, and Mindy Kaling. The 10-part season dropped a week ago on Feb. 27 and has managed to maintain its stranglehold on viewers’ attentions ever since. It’s no surprise that Netflix has already ordered a second season at breakneck speed.

Although Meghan will no doubt be pleased for her friend, who now gets to add Running Point to her long list of smash-hit original TV shows (see also The Mindy Project, Never Have I Ever, and The Sex Lives of College Girls… Basically anything she’s done that isn’t Velma), the state of the streaming charts does leave us with many questions about the future of the Sussexes on Netflix.

Splashing out a full nine figures on Harry and Meghan has proven to be as costly as, well, as that sounds, with only the couple’s scandalous 2022 docuseries bringing in enough eyes to warrant that kind of spending. In the run-up to its release, reports were claiming that the Sussexes needed With Love, Meghan to really blow up in order to convince Netflix to provide them with another cash shower. On the one hand, the show has shot straight into the platform’s global top 10, which is no mean feat, but on the other, it has failed to crack the top five.

Still, whatever happens, Netflix is bound to invest more in the Harry and Meghan brand to some extent, as insiders indicate that execs believe there’s some a way to “milk some value out of them” following the expiration of their current partnership this summer. That said, there’s almost zero chance that their next paycheck will be anywhere near as fat as last time. Mindy Kaling, meanwhile, might be due for a hefty raise.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy