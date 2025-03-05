Forgot password
Meghan Markle appears in new Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan
Photo by Netflix
Category:
Celebrities
TV

Every celebrity who cameos in Meghan Markle’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’

The eight-episode lifestyle series is dotted by an array of notable names.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Mar 5, 2025 06:05 am

Meghan Markle graced our Netflix screens this week with the release of her new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. Even just one day out from its premiere, the series has garnered lots of attention, from Markle’s supposed swipe against the royal family in episode one to her revelation that she sometimes splurges on Chinese takeout

While the show focuses mostly on the titular Duchess as she demonstrates various homemaking practices from her Montecito home — from harvesting honey to creating homemade bath salts — the eight-episode series is also populated with a few celebrity cameos. These guests range from Hollywood stars to business moguls, so here’s a rundown of everyone who appears on With Love, Meghan. 

Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer.

On the Hollywood front, With Love Meghan features two actresses. The first, Mindy Kaling, appears in episode two, wherein The Office and The Mindy Project star teams up with Markle to organize a children’s birthday. It was during this episode that Markle corrected Kaling after she addressed the Duchess by her surname. For her part, Abigail Spencer — who starred opposite Markle as Dana Scott in Suits — drinks champagne and enjoys a dessert recipe with the Duchess in her kitchen. Spencer’s credits also include Grey’s Anatomy and Timeless. 

Beauty experts.

With Love, Meghan, is also home to appearances from an array of experts in the beauty world. Vicky Tsai, the founder of luxury beauty brand Tatcha, features in episode seven to teach Markle how to make potstickers, while Victoria Jackson, a cosmetics entrepreneur and author, makes an appearance in episode six. Meanwhile, Markle’s longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, is a guest in the pilot episode. Martin created Markle’s makeup look for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, and his other clients include Ali Wong and Gemma Chan.

Celebrity chefs

Three notable chefs appear throughout With Love, Meghan, beginning with episode three’s Roy Choi guest spot. Choi — whose career loosely inspired the 2014 Jon Favreau film Chef — completes a recipe with Markle in her kitchen, and so too does episode six guest Ramon Velazquez. The trio of chefs is rounded out by Alice Waters, who appears in the finale episode.

Markle’s friends.

Some guests on With Love, Meghan are simply friends of the Duchess, but are business moguls in their own right, too. Literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and fashion designer Tracy Robbins appear in episode six, while Kelly Zafjen — co founder of the nonprofit Alliance of Moms — features alongside Spencer in episode five. Delfina Figueras, a lifestyle influencer who is married to Prince Harry’s good friend Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, features in episode four

Markle’s family.

Also gracing our screens on With Love, Meghan are members of Markle’s family. The finale episode sees Markle throw a garden party, and it’s attended by Prince Harry, who pops up briefly during his wife’s toast. Also on the invite list is Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, but there are unsurprisingly no appearances by her extended royal family.

