Every celebrity who cameos in Meghan Markle’s Netflix show ‘With Love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle graced our Netflix screens this week with the release of her new lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan. Even just one day out from its premiere, the series has garnered lots of attention, from Markle’s supposed swipe against the royal family in episode one to her revelation that she sometimes splurges on Chinese takeout.

While the show focuses mostly on the titular Duchess as she demonstrates various homemaking practices from her Montecito home — from harvesting honey to creating homemade bath salts — the eight-episode series is also populated with a few celebrity cameos. These guests range from Hollywood stars to business moguls, so here’s a rundown of everyone who appears on With Love, Meghan.

Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer.

mindy is so real you guys 😂🙂‍↕️ #WithLoveMeghanOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/MXFFTYnii3 — as ever, alexandra 💌 (@megslightt) March 4, 2025

On the Hollywood front, With Love Meghan features two actresses. The first, Mindy Kaling, appears in episode two, wherein The Office and The Mindy Project star teams up with Markle to organize a children’s birthday. It was during this episode that Markle corrected Kaling after she addressed the Duchess by her surname. For her part, Abigail Spencer — who starred opposite Markle as Dana Scott in Suits — drinks champagne and enjoys a dessert recipe with the Duchess in her kitchen. Spencer’s credits also include Grey’s Anatomy and Timeless.

Day 12 – Meghan and?



I absolutely love Meghan's friendship with Abigail Spencer, so here's a few of my favourite pics of them…#meg39 pic.twitter.com/yDfQHXKqbb — Nat ☾ (@meghansboys_) August 12, 2020

Beauty experts.

I truly love Meghan and Daniel (decade -long ) relationship 🥺 they are literally the cutest 🥰 no wonder the people closest to her speaks so highly of her ❤️



She’s definitely in her element #WithLoveMeghan #AsEverMeghan pic.twitter.com/cM2nxi3VdU — DejaHudson( Sussex squad)(H&M) 🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸 (@ChanteHudson4) March 4, 2025

With Love, Meghan, is also home to appearances from an array of experts in the beauty world. Vicky Tsai, the founder of luxury beauty brand Tatcha, features in episode seven to teach Markle how to make potstickers, while Victoria Jackson, a cosmetics entrepreneur and author, makes an appearance in episode six. Meanwhile, Markle’s longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, is a guest in the pilot episode. Martin created Markle’s makeup look for her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, and his other clients include Ali Wong and Gemma Chan.

Celebrity chefs

Meghan Markle’s new show Meghan, With Love premieres today! Cooking, gardening & even beekeeping- no perfection, just playfulness. Guests include Roy Choi, Mindy Kaling and Alice Waters. Time to embrace the beautiful chaos! pic.twitter.com/NPk46qiMXh — Fairlady Magazine (@FairladyMag) March 4, 2025

Three notable chefs appear throughout With Love, Meghan, beginning with episode three’s Roy Choi guest spot. Choi — whose career loosely inspired the 2014 Jon Favreau film Chef — completes a recipe with Markle in her kitchen, and so too does episode six guest Ramon Velazquez. The trio of chefs is rounded out by Alice Waters, who appears in the finale episode.

Markle’s friends.

EPISODE #4 of #WithLoveMeghan: “Love Is In The Details”



Delfina Figueras visits Meghan (her husband "Nacho" + Harry are polo buddies). They make focaccia, pasta salad, a charcuterie board, and go hiking. Meghan makes sun tea, raspberry preserves, dog biscuits, + lavender towels. pic.twitter.com/x4w4ZIIMps — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) March 4, 2025

Some guests on With Love, Meghan are simply friends of the Duchess, but are business moguls in their own right, too. Literary agent Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and fashion designer Tracy Robbins appear in episode six, while Kelly Zafjen — co founder of the nonprofit Alliance of Moms — features alongside Spencer in episode five. Delfina Figueras, a lifestyle influencer who is married to Prince Harry’s good friend Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, features in episode four.

Markle’s family.

The moment Prince Harry says:

"Well done. You did a great job. I love it" and then hugs his Meghan 🥺❤️#WithLoveMeghan pic.twitter.com/gsT9kMq3W0 — Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) March 4, 2025

Also gracing our screens on With Love, Meghan are members of Markle’s family. The finale episode sees Markle throw a garden party, and it’s attended by Prince Harry, who pops up briefly during his wife’s toast. Also on the invite list is Markle’s mother Doria Ragland, but there are unsurprisingly no appearances by her extended royal family.

