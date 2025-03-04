Meghan Markle admits to splurging on Chinese takeout but would ‘plate it beautifully’ for husband Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is ready to take on the culinary world, or at least that’s what we’re getting from the trailer for her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan. Ahead of the show’s premiere, the Duchess of Sussex has dropped some interesting revelations about the kind of homemaker she is.

On the show, viewers will see the 43-year-old mom of two showcase her cooking, gardening, and hosting skills. But in an interview before its premiere, Markle admitted that she’s not the type to whip up elaborate feasts for her family every night. She’s also not shy about indulging in Chinese takeout and frozen waffles now and then because she does not see herself as an overly traditional wife.

“I like being able to do a hybrid,” Markle told People magazine to dismiss the notion that she’s a “trad wife” who spends all day in the kitchen. “Even when I get takeout, I will try to plate it beautifully.” So while her upcoming show might feature homegrown berries and picture-perfect tablescapes, behind closed doors, the Duchess of Sussex isn’t against the convenience of delivery.

Additionally, while With Love, Meghan will show the royal lovingly preparing meals and creating picture-perfect spreads for her guests and her 40-year-old husband, Prince Harry, she’s also keeping it real about the not-so-glamorous side of family life. According to her, in their Montecito mansion, sometimes breakfast is just a frozen waffle tossed in the toaster for their children, 5-year-old Archie and 3-year-old Lilibet.

“I’m up before my kids are, so I’m normally up at 6:30… I love making breakfast for my family. My husband and Archie both love fried eggs. There’s a lot of bacon around here. And then sometimes you don’t have time for all that, and you just put a frozen waffle in the toaster and call it a day. And there’s no shame in that either.”

Since both Markle and Prince Harry are busy individuals, she also admitted that it’s normal for them to step out to grab dinner. “We go to a lot of dinners, and not just in people’s homes or private rooms; we just go into the restaurant. I really love that we can just have fun,” she said.

Markle’s new show, filmed at a stunning $8 million farmhouse close to their residence, is not just a glossy cooking series. In her interview, she hinted that it’s a passion project designed to reflect who she is in real life. “The series is about doing what you can do and doing it with love,” she quipped.

Not taking away the credit from the team who made the series possible, the Duchess insisted that it’s the communal spirit behind the project that made it so special. “I’d make a recipe and say, ‘Everyone try this,’ and there are certain dishes where you just watch everyone flock in. I’d say, ‘We’ve run out of spoons!’ It ended up feeling so communal, and that’s the spirit of the show.”

Markle also revealed in the interview the story behind the name of her new Netflix series, saying it was one of her friends who helped come up with the perfect title for the project. “Their takeaway was they were so happy to see me as myself. [My friend] said, ‘It’s like your love letter to all the things you’ve loved to do, and if you’re signing off a love letter, it’s With love, Meghan.’ Netflix’s With Love, Meghan is now available on Netflix.

