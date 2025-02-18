Meghan Markle reveals rare look at Princess Lilibet as she spends quality time with daughter without Prince Harry

After ditching Prince Harry to return home to her children, Meghan Markle has shared a rare look at her daughter, Princess Lilibet, on the website of her newly-established lifestyle brand.

In case you missed it, the Duchess of Sussex got tongues wagging when she departed the Invictus Games — spearheaded by her husband — in Canada to return to her native Los Angeles. At the time, it was reported that Markle let her husband fly solo at the paralympics-style event so that she could be back at home with their children, one of whom she then put to work in a photoshoot for her rebranded website.

Meghan's Website, As Ever is LIVE.

The youngest child of Harry and Meghan — named after her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II — appears in a photo that was used to debut As Ever, the new lifestyle brand created by the Duchess. In the image, Lilibet is seen running in a cute white dress in an open field alongside her mother, who also dons a white frock in the lush green garden. The royal couple rarely show their daughter — the younger sibling of Prince Archie — in public, but it wasn’t the only glimpse we got into their family as part of Markle’s brand launch.

The Duchess revealed the name change of her lifestyle brand, from the original American Riviera Orchard to the newly announced As Ever, in a recent video uploaded to Instagram. As Markle shares details of the rebrand, the couple’s dog — a senior rescue beagle named Mamma Mia — can be spotted traipsing in the background, while Harry’s voice is heard as he passes the camera to his wife. It’s a quaint picture of family life that befits As Ever, which Markle described as “a brand that I created and have poured my heart into.”

According to the Instagram caption, the to-be-launched brand will be “an extension of what has always been [Markle’s] love language,” including “food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday.” Markle also made mention of The Tig, the lifestyle website she founded back in 2018, and vowed to “keep sharing behind the scenes tidbits with you here as we ramp up to launch.” She also elaborated on the choice of the brand name, saying it means “as it’s always been” or “in the same way as always.”

If you recall, the brand’s original name, American Riviera Orchard, was the subject of a rejected trademark application last March, but Markle said the name changed because it “limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area.” The new name has also been teased for some time, with Markle often signing off her posts on her recently launched Instagram with “As Ever.” The Duchess has not yet revealed when products from her As Ever brand will be available for sale, but did say that Netflix — the home of her upcoming series — is on board as a brand partner.

As Ever looks to be a brand accompaniment of With Love, Meghan, Markle’s Netflix series that likewise treads into lifestyle waters. The release of the show was postponed amid the Los Angeles wildfires, but will hit the streaming platform on March 4. Actresses Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, as well as Prince Harry, are expected to appear in the show, which will encompass eight episodes. Perhaps with a new website credit for As Ever under her belt, Princess Lilibet will also put her camera-readiness to the test!

