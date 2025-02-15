Prince Harry joined by new Royal ally after Meghan Markle leaves Invictus Games early

The Invictus Games are set to come to an end on Feb. 16, 2024, after a week of Winter sporting events hosted in Whistler, Canada. But despite the closing ceremony being a day away, it seems Meghan Markle has departed, leaving Prince Harry to call in some new royal allies to keep him company.

It’s reported that the Duchess of Sussex flew back home to California just days after the games began to be with the couple’s children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three. However, Harry is expected to stay in Canada until the closing ceremony. He founded the Invictus Games way back in 2014 and one could argue he loves the games as much as his own family, so this is hardly a surprise.

Harry’s being joined by some other royals

Despite being alone for the last couple of days the prince won’t be the only royal in Canada for the games over the weekend. Although, it’s nobody from his family, but rather a different royal family altogether. Two members of the Danish Royal Family reportedly flew out to the country yesterday for the final days of the games.

Prince Joachim, and Princess Marie who actually reside in America, attended events yesterday and will continue to do so today. This includes a meeting with the Danish rowing and volleyball teams followed by a team dinner. The Danish royals will also attend a volleyball game today and are believed to be attending a couple of receptions related to the competition.

However, despite the royal couple attending the same event as Harry, there hasn’t actually been any confirmation as to whether or not they have organized to meet with the Duke of Sussex while there. It’s likely they’ll meet up, even if for a brief chat. Harry may not be popular with his own royal family back home, but it doesn’t seem like there’s any bad blood between him and his Danish counterparts.

The arrival of Prince Joachim and Princess Marie seems to be a show of support for Harry who, disappointingly, has not received any from members of his own family recently. While many would argue that the prince and his wife made their bed and therefore should lay in it, it would have been nice to see any sort of sign that the family rift was healing.

Of course, none of that seems to matter to Harry, who looks to be having a great week just doing what he loves. Earlier in the week the prince was filmed giving an innocent peck on the cheek to one of the competitors after competing in the final rugby match. He was also seen making a few lighthearted jokes with Meghan, which is a stark contrast to the more downtrodden attitude we saw the couple displaying last month.

