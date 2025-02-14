Prince Harry gives the sweetest Valentine’s Day kiss to someone who isn’t Meghan Markle

Prince Harry was spotted spreading some Valentine’s Day cheer at the Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada, as he gave UK.. competitor, Amanda Pye, a kiss on the cheek after she competed in the wheelchair rugby finals.

Recommended Videos

OK, that’s not exactly a royal scandal, but it is actually pretty wholesome. The prince was seen courtside next to Pye and with his arm around the shoulders of a member of the French rugby team. While France took the gold medal at the finals, with a score of 19-14, there appeared to be no animosity between the two opposing sides, as they sat next to Harry laughing and having a bit of banter together. At one point the Duke of Sussex gave a spontaneous peck on the cheek to Pye. The moment was recorded and posted to Instagram by Hello!

The prince obviously feels a close connection to the veterans who take part in the games, considering he was a member of the Royal Army for a decade. He’s truly in his element when surrounded by fellow veterans, and he seems to be truly enjoyed himself these past few days. His interaction with Pye is just one of many instances of the Prince seemingly letting go of the stress the past few months have placed on his shoulders.

The Invictus Games are a true passion of Harry’s

While he may not be very good at PR work or making watchable documentaries for Netflix, you’ve got to give the prince some credit for the work he’s done making the Invictus Games what they are. Clearly this is something he’s passionate about. It’s safe to say he feels a sort of kinship with the other veterans, so much so that he decided to explain the concept of landmines to his five-year-old son, definitely not the wisest parenting decision but hey-ho. Harry also revealed that he was hopeful his children would take an interest in sport and the Invictus Games as they grew older.

As for Meghan, she seems to be enjoying the welcome distraction from their life in LA too, as she appeared alongside her husband at a welcoming ceremony in Whistler. And no, before people start over analyzing the whole situation, it does not seem like she was upset about the innocent little kiss Harry delivered to Pye.

Anyway, this year marked the first instance of the Winter Invictus Games, and it seems to have been a great success. When asked about potential future Winter Games by People, Harry certainly seemed eager to continue with them: “I’ve already had lots of people come up to me and ask whether there’s going to be a continuous cycle of Winter Games, and the answer to that is, we’ll have to wait and see! But everyone is very happy to be here.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy