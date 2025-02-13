Prince Harry has the internet in disbelief after sharing bizarre story about 5-year-old son Prince Archie

The Invictus Games have no doubt been a welcome distraction for Prince Harry and his family. It’s given Harry and Meghan a reason to smile, to give speeches, and be cheered instead of booed. But one strange admission from the Prince about his son, five-year-old Archie, certainly has a few people scratching their heads.

Recommended Videos

During a conversation, the Prince spoke about his son’s curiosity in regards to landmines. The father of two admitted he had a conversation with his son in which Archie asked him about landmines. Harry apparently explained how some of the participants in the Invictus Games had been injured by such devices despite his son probably being a bit too young to fully understand what he’s even inquiring about.

“Archie was asking about landmines, so I was talking about how some of these guys [Invictus Games participants] were blown up… I think IEDs [improvised explosive devices] are probably a bit too much at this point, but I found myself talking to him about mines when he was 5 years old.”

Not exactly your average point of interest for a typical child. Most kids Archie’s age would rather talk about dinosaurs and trucks, I’m sure. But then again, being raised as a member of the Royal Family is about the furthest thing from a typical upbringing you can get.

Royal fans criticized Harry for his parental blunder

Whaaaat !!!!

Archie at 5 would have no idea what a land mine is unless they told him!

Did he just say that he was talking about IEDS with Archie ?? A five year old ???? — The Hon. Lady E 💜🤍💚♊️👑🎨 💜🤍💚 (@witchinateacup) February 10, 2025

The prince received a fair amount of flak from critics online who expressed skepticism over Harry’s claims.

Some made a few jokes regarding the situation.

Prince Harry demonstrating to Archibald how to avoid landmines in their backyard. pic.twitter.com/h9aYuotJG8 — David 777🇺🇸🇺🇦🇱🇺 (@Vegasdave59) February 13, 2025

Others called Harry out for irresponsible parenting.

My goodness Harry if your child at 5 is asking about land mines how the hell are you raising him or teaching him.

Archie is not a tool for you to use for your own PR & merching your mother’s memory.

God help those children. — Dianne House, my post are my opinion & mine alone (@RobertH59873382) February 12, 2025

Of course, not everyone was so quick to condemn the prince for talking to his son about the horrors of war at such a young age. Perhaps there were some positives to talking about the subject with Archie after all.

🥹 what a surprising full circle moment for Harry, inspired to service by his mother #PrincessDiana, to bring understanding of land mines her grandson Archie.n🥰 — INFJ & Brazen Hussy (@ll65) February 10, 2025

The world is full of horrors. Unfortunately, war is part of the norm nowadays and devices designed to maim and kill are shown on the news every day; however, trying to explain this all to a child who is five years old is probably not the best move. Perhaps Harry should have waited until Archie was a little older in order to avoid this parenting fail.

Still, Harry isn’t the only one to make a blunder as a parent. Recently, a tell-all book on the lives of the Royals revealed that Prince William struggled with some parenting basics due to how his father raised him. Harry and William were both raised by King Charles III, so neither of them had the best role model as a father figure.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy