‘It’s up to Chappell Roan to save the day’: A Sabrina Carpenter song was quickly turned off at Joshua Bassett’s album release party and the reason why is hilarious

Picture this scenario: It’s your album party, and you’re hyped to let fans hear what you have been working on. And then, you hear a familiar voice come over the speakers. Surely it’s not … no one would ever make such a grave error at what is meant to be your big night, right? There is no way the DJ played a song by your ex-girlfriend! Except this is exactly what happened to Joshua Bassett.

A fan shared a video from his album part on TikTok, and people could not stop laughing because “Please Please Please” by Sabrina Carpenter began to play before hurriedly being turned off. TikTok user kiannachang posted the short clip, and the text onscreen reads, “when the dj at joshua bassett’s album release party played ‘please please please’ by sabrina carpenter and then realized he had to switch songs.” You can clearly hear the crowd erupt in giggles, and the DJ removes his headphones as he realizes his mistake.

Playing another artist’s music at an album party is not normally a big deal, but Bassett and Carpenter were romantically linked in 2020 (although they kept it as private as possible). The pair are believed to have split in 2021. Carpenter has since moved on and is thought to be dating actor Barry Keoghan. Armed with this knowledge, you will understand why this is one of the most hilarious things to happen at an album party, and the comments on the post indicate just how amused Bassett’s fans are.

Joshua Bassett fans react to a song fail at his album release party

TikToker kiannachang captioned the post with, “the way everyone burst out laughing after he switched back to playing chappell roan.” She found the moment hilarious but also super awkward. “the people singing along is taking me out,” a fan wrote, to which kiannachang replied, “right, didn’t know if I should sing or not hahah.”

Other reactions include, “a fan actually went to tell him that he should switch it,” “and Chappell is friends with both Olivia and Sabrina,” and “Yet again, it’s up to Chappell Roan to save the day.”

But we really shouldn’t be so hard on the DJ. “It’s the number one song rn, it’s a completely understandable fumble lmao,” a comment reads. Someone claiming to be the DJ has also responded to the post. “Hey… I’m the DJ you can’t say it wasn’t funny,” he wrote. While it’s great he has a sense of humor about the situation, it’s probably best to remove Sabrina Carpenter from any future playlists, just in case.

