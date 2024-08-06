‘Ran to the Instagram on all fours’: Sabrina Carpenter sends a cryptic message and fans suspect it’s over with Barry Keoghan

Sabrina Carpenter’s relationship with Barry Keoghan has attracted a lot of attention. after being linked in December 2023, the couple have been seen at several events together, including the Met Gala. But it was when Carpenter hard-launched Keoghan in her “Please Please Please” music video in June that fans really got on board and became convinced this was the couple of the moment. It’s easy to ship them, right? But is their romance over already?!

The “Espresso” singer’s recent TikTok post has everyone convinced this is her breakup message, and fans are freaking out. Carpenter posted a short clip that shows her blowing a kiss to the camera and then waving goodbye. The text on the screen reads, “me saying goodbye to him bc I wasn’t his #1 streamed artist.” Could it be that Keoghan made a grave error in not listening to more of her music?

Oh, Barry, what have you done?

It is most likely that Carpenter is having some fun with her video, but that has not stopped fans from speculating about her relationship status. The comments on the post are pure comedic gold, with reactions including, “Ran to the Instagram on all fours to see if Barry got the boot,” “barry you better have ur girl on repeat or else,” and “BARRY WHEN I CATCH YOU BARRY.”

“Like did he even listen to please please please?” a fan asked (and let’s be honest, it’s a good track). Other comments seem to agree that ditching someone in this situation is the right thing to do. Even the official account for dating app Tinder has weighed in, writing, “babe honestly so fair.” However, the general consensus is that people are not ready to say goodbye to Carpenter and Keoghan’s relationship (we don’t even have a catchy couple name for them yet).

So, what is really going on here? There has been no official statement about a breakup, but then again, these two have not been speaking publicly about their romance. A quick investigation into their relationship timeline produces no concrete results that they have split, and both Carpenter and Keoghan’s Instagram still includes photos/videos of them from her “Please Please Please” music video (which could mean nothing, but most people go on a deleting spree following a breakup).

Keoghan should probably start playing “Please Please Please” on repeat, though, just in case this was a playful warning about what is to come!

