Is Sabrina Carpenter dating Marvel’s Barry Keoghan?

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have both been putting in the hours for pretty much a decade, but the last two years have made them two of the biggest names in their respective fields, music and film.

Keoghan was the man of the hour in 2023 following his saucy turn in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. Before that, he’d been nominated for an Oscar, part of a major Marvel film, and teased as the Joker in Matt Reeves’s take on the Batman. All the while Carpenter was enjoying the rising success of her Emails I Can’t Send album, aided by a stint as the opener for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour. Then, the 25-year-old singer went absolutely viral with “Espresso,” one of the biggest songs of 2024, that shot to number 4 on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Are Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan the latest Hollywood power couple?

Yes! Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly been an item since December 2023. They’re rumored to have met a couple of months prior at Givenchy’s Paris Fashion Week show. Things became more serious as time went on and by March, the 31 year-old actor traveled to Singapore to support his date at The Eras Tour.

A week later they were together at the Oscars in Los Angelas as Barry was wearing the cutest friendship bracelets with alphabet beads spelling Sabrina’s name. That’s a taken man if I’ve ever seen one. Some Coachella and Met Gala dates later, the singer “hard launched” the relationship in the music video for her new single “Please Please Please,” from her upcoming album Short n’ Sweet.

The tongue-and-cheek lyrics point towards the song being about Keoghan as Carpenter sings: “I heard that you’re an actor, so act like a stand-up guy / Whatever devil’s inside you, don’t let him out tonight / I tell them it’s just your culture and everyone rolls their eyes.” In the video, the Disney alum is being bailed out of prison for what appears to be a misdemeanor when she first sees Keoghan getting arrested. The two fall in love across prison visits and after the older man is let out, he brings the singer along to his illicit adventures.

Keoghan and Carpenter have not made a secret out of their relationship, but when Rolling Stone asked the latter whether she calls the former her “boyfriend,” the singer hesitated. “The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do.”

Keoghan was previously in a long-term relationship with Scottish orthodontist Alyson Sandro, with whom he shares a two year-old son named Brando. As for Carpenter, her past (rumored) beaus have been slightly more high-profile, including the likes of Shawn Mendes, Dylan O’Brien and Joshua Bassett.

