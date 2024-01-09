‘Almost like his body can’t contain it!’: Batman fans learn why the next Joker will be the successor Heath Ledger deserved

Matt Reeves has yet to give any updates on what the sequel to 2022’s The Batman will look like, but we struggle to think of a scenario where he passes up on the opportunity to bring Barry Keoghan back as the Joker.

The Saltburn actor is enjoying a major career ascension at the moment following his first leading role in the viral Emerald Fennell title, only a year after he was nominated for an Oscar for his singular turn in The Banshees of Inisherin — all of which happened after the Batman director chose him as his Joker. We imagine Reeves is feeling quite lucky right now.

The director, who has only worked with Keoghan for a brief period to shoot a four-minute-long deleted scene for The Batman, was not among the filmmakers who spoke to GQ about the Dublin native’s merits. Among them, however, was Chloé Zhao, the director behind one of the most criminally underrated titles of DC’s main rival, Marvel’s Eternals. Under Zhao’s leadership, Keoghan played the smart-mouthed mind-controlling Druig. A performance that the Oscar winner described as “unpredictable.”

Image via Marvel Studios

“When he shows up, it’s not always what you expect,” Zhao said of Keoghan’s set stance, revealing that the Irish player is fearless and unabashed, bringing everything he’s got, “the good, bad, and ugly,” to a character — traits that will undoubtedly prove instrumental in bringing the notoriously erratic Batman foe to life.

Evidently, Keoghan has some mighty shoes to fill, succeeding two Oscar-winning turns from Heath Ledger and, more recently, Joaquin Phoenix. Not to mention Jack Nicholson — all actors similarly known for their unpredictability and for baring it all for the camera.

Zhao, who sang Keoghan’s praises, noted a “wildness” and “unique spirit” that “his body can’t contain.” The 31-year-old, the filmmaker says, uses acting to channel the “trauma” and “generational emotion” from his complicated upbringing. “He doesn’t protect himself with techniques. He doesn’t fall behind conventions that keep him safe.” It sounds to us like Reeves simply could not have picked a better actor to usher in this generation’s Joker.