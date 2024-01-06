The 10 best movies like ‘Saltburn’

Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fennell and starring Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi as the object of Barry Keoghan’s obsession, is our new obsession. The satirical classist drama is deliciously decadent until it’s obscene and we literally cannot stop talking about it.

It’s best to go in blind but here’s a (spoiler-free!) synopsis: Oliver Quick (Keoghan) is an awkward, ostensibly poor, Oxford student who becomes friends with the wealthy Felix Catton (Jacob Elordi). The two become close after Oliver shares stories of his struggles growing up and Felix invites Oliver to spend the summer at his family’s estate, Saltburn. Oliver’s summer kickstarts with partying, lust, and general debauchery before the lines quickly become crossed; nothing is off the table in Saltburn, even (or especially) murder.

If you’re one of the many viewers who found themselves both delighted and disgusted by Saltburn, you’re far from alone. From bathwater candles (no, seriously) to the film’s soundtrack, we can’t get enough of the thriller. Here are 10 movies you can add to your watchlist so you can relive the feeling of watching Saltburn for the first time.

Promising Young Woman (2020)

Saltburn writer and director Emerald Fennell’s first film is the comedic thriller Promising Young Woman. Starring Carey Mulligan (who appears in Saltburn as Pamela) as a 30-year-old woman bent on getting revenge on her best friend’s rapist. Like Saltburn, Promising Young Woman is unafraid to explore the taboo but never loses its sense of humor.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017)

This one’s for people who enjoyed seeing Keoghan destroy a family’s life and want to see him do it again — you won’t be disappointed! Warning: This is a full-on horror film, so do keep that in mind if you’re easily spooked.

One Hour Photo (2002)

Robin Williams is absolutely stunning as an awkward photo technician who develops an unhealthy obsession with a family over the years. Expect to be both amazed and unsettled by his portrayal of Sy.

Parasite (2019)

Another great film exploring class through a satirical lens, Parasite is a must-watch for anyone who enjoyed Saltburn. It deals with similar themes as well as a low-income family that manipulates their way into a wealthy family’s home with devastating consequences.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Talented Mr. Ripley is also about a young man who wedges himself into the life of a wealthier, more privileged man through insidious means. This film is not only an excellent thriller but also filled with some of Hollywood’s best and hottest actors. Enjoy the eye candy!

Knives Out (2019)

Despite centering around a murder, Knives Out is a less psychological horror and more of a suspenseful comedic drama. If you enjoy the setting and themes of Saltburn but want an easier watch, this is for you.

Gattaca (1997)

Gattaca is a science fiction drama where a natural-born man (Ethan Hawke) impersonates a genetically selected man (Jude Law) in order to go on a mission to space. The film is much less obscene than Saltburn, but it’s still a thrilling watch that’s sure to give you a lot to think about after the credits roll. Like most of the movies on this list, it’s also filled with incredibly good-looking actors. Was Jude Law the Jacob Elordi of the ’90s?

The Menu (2022)

If you enjoy films filled with social commentary and shocking moments like we know you do, you’ll eat up The Menu (you see what I did there). Everyone’s a delight in this film but Anya Taylor-Joy and Ralph Fiennes are especially amazing.

The Neon Demon (2016)

Beautiful to look at yet visually unsettling at the same time, The Neon Demon captures the same depraved atmosphere as Saltburn. It’s rare to watch a film that is both gorgeous and disgusting at the same time but The Neon Demon succeeds at getting the right balance between the two extremes. If you like this, check out 2012’s Helter Skelter for similar themes.

10. Cruel Intentions (1999)

Cruel Intentions is like if Saltburn was set in the world of Gossip Girl and Jacob Elordi is now Reese Witherspoon. Okay, it’s not that simple to compare the two films, but the manipulative and sexy vibe of Cruel Intentions is perfect for those who enjoyed Saltburn.