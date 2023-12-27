What song plays at the end of ‘Saltburn?’

Saltburn exploded into theaters in December 2023 to astound audiences and critics alike. The dark comedy finally gave the phenomenal Barry Keoghan a moment to shine as a leading man and while it’s long since left theaters, the flick is easily streamable.

The movie will stick with you long after your first viewing, but perhaps not as much as that earworm that plays when the credits roll.

What song played at the end of Saltburn

During the final scene of Saltburn as Barry Keoghan’s Oliver Quick dances through the decadent Saltburn mansion, “Murder on the Dance Floor” hammers the scene home. Keoghan’s nude abandon helps cut the tension and, while some viewers might have felt that the third act was weaker than the others, it’s impossible to deny hilarity in the simple wrap-up scene.

The song, first released in 2001, was a collaboration between Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Greg Alexander (the frontman of the New Radicals) and was Ellis-Bextor’s first solo international hit (her first was “Groovejet (If This Ain’t Love)” with DJ Spiller in 2000). The album, Read My Lips, sold over 1.5 million copies worldwide. Murder on the Dance Floor” stayed on the UK Singles Chart for 23 weeks and was reportedly the most-played song in Europe in 2022.

According to Keoghan, the scene took 11 takes to get right but the actor told The Wrap, “It could have taken 40 and I wouldn’t have cared.” Keoghan says the moment was a “statement of power,” and we’d have to agree.