When will ‘Saltburn’ be available to stream, and where can I stream it?

Might as well cue in the Martin Scorsese black-and-white clip, because we can safely say – cinema is back. We had Barbenheimer earlier in the summer, followed by Killers of the Flower Moon alongside The Killer. Now, we have Saltburn.

It’s been a packed year for cinephiles worldwide, with Irish stars stealing our hearts and screens for the past few months. In the midst of this cinematic wave, we’ve been neglecting one of Ireland’s pride and joys: Barry Keoghan. Thankfully, Hollywood hasn’t forgotten him, as Saltburn enters its second week in theatres – with conflicting reviews rolling in.

Admittedly, the film looks delightfully whacky, but isn’t that part of the fun? Sadly, Saltburn will bid adieu to theaters soon, so if you missed its theatrical run, fear not. Here’s when you can catch it on streaming.

Where to watch Saltburn?

For now, you can still catch Saltburn in theaters – but time is ticking. The film made its big-screen debut on November 17, raking in an impressive 7.1 million USD in its first week. However, all good things come to an end, so if you plan to experience it in theaters, you better hurry. On the flip side, the wait for the film from the comfort of your home won’t be long.

Earlier today, Amazon confirmed that Saltburn will land on Prime Video on December 22. Until then, the film will grace theaters for at least three more weeks. However, if you prefer to skip the silver screen – we understand. Keoghan and Jacob Elordi apparently get into some rather explicit shenanigans that may not be entirely PG-safe.

So there you have it. If you want to stream Saltburn, you’ll be able to do so on December 22 on Prime Video. In the meantime, if you want to catch the film in all of its grandeur, you can still find it in theaters.