Picture this: You’ve finished watching Saltburn and, despite some lingering discomfort, you attempt to move on with your life. But then, in a not-so-remote corner of the internet, you see it — Jacob Elordi‘s bathwater, in candle form. What?

That’s right, whether they love it or hate it, Saltburn is all folks can talk about right now. This isn’t surprising, considering some of the film’s most bizarre scenes. One of those scenes is the infamous bathtub scene in which Oliver (Barry Keoghan) slurps up what remains of Felix’s (Elordi) used bathwater, right after catching Felix masturbating in it. No, this isn’t even the worst scene in the movie (and definitely not the most disturbing thing ever put to screen), but there’s no denying that it made an impression. How does one ride this kind of popularity? By finding a way to sell it, of course.

This is exactly what happened with the candle everyone and their mother is talking about. Someone took inspiration from Saltburn’s bathtub scene and decided that it would be a good idea to make a candle out of it. Because just when we think that our day can’t get any weirder, life finds a way to prove us wrong.

Is the candle really made out of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

No, despite its name, “Jacob Elordi’s Bath Water,” this candle isn’t made out of it. It’d be a pretty hard feat to accomplish, as it would imply that someone on set thought it wise to save some of the water from that scene and sell it. I wasn’t there, so I can’t tell you what happened to the bathwater itself, but that seems highly unlikely, to say the least. Then, there’s also the fact that the water would have to be infused into the wax, and as candle aficionados must know, water is not supposed to get into candle wax.

Thus, it’s safe to conclude that this candle is simply inspired by the scene. If you’re not convinced, don’t worry, the person behind this product has made it perfectly clear that this is the case in the description. If you were hoping to get to know what Jacob Elordi bathwater smells like, tough luck, you’ll have to use your imagination. But hey, perhaps purchasing this candle will provide some necessary inspiration.

Where can I buy Jacob Elordi’s “bath water” candle?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Jacob Elordi’s “bath water” candle is available for purchase in online stores such as Etsy and Amazon, at a variety of different prices. In most cases, though, the candles can be found in the $20 and $30 range, and you won’t have to go far to be met with a variety of scents. After all, without knowing what Elordi actually smells like, it must have been impossible for folks to choose just one type of candle to sell. What if their choice turned out to be entirely wrong?

Maybe the best you can do is to buy them all. That way, there’s a higher chance of you landing on one that comes close.