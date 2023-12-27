Jacob Elordi’s age, confirmed

From 'Saltburn' to 'Priscilla' and beyond, we cannot get enough of this Australian actor.

It seems as though we cannot scroll on social media these days without Jacob Elordi flooding our feeds. Nonetheless, with his six-foot and five-inch stature, his strong physique, and his all-around good looks, we’re not mad about it whatsoever!

Gaining popularity by starring as Noah Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy — where he had an off-screen spark with his co-star, Joey King — as well as Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria, Elordi is growing more and more successful as the years progress, with some of his most recent roles being in films like Priscilla, Saltburn, and more.

Because of his increased prominence on social media — as well as our television screens, with Priscilla and Saltburn both being released in 2023 — questions have been posed by viewers about the Australian actor, many of which involve his upbringing, his family, his height, and more.

One of these frequently asked questions has to do with his age, leaving fans of The Kissing Booth trilogy, Euphoria, Priscilla, or Saltburn wondering how old Jacob Elordi actually is. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

How old is Jacob Elordi?

According to quite a bit of internet sleuthing, Jacob Elordi was born in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia on June 26, 1997, making him a Cancer.

Aside from his star sign, Elordi is 26 years old in the year 2023, despite some of his roles portraying him as a high school student, notably Noah Flynn in The Kissing Booth trilogy and Nate Jacobs in Euphoria.

Will his acting gigs start to get more and more mature as the soon-to-be superstar grows up? Only time will tell…