Barry Keoghan tells Batman fans exactly what they want to hear as a new Joker emerges from ‘Saltburn”s excess

Matt Reeves probably didn't expect Keoghan's career to blow up like it did, but now that he's got a megastar on his cast list, he’d better use him!

Barry Keoghan might have looked promising in his introduction as the Joker in a deleted scene from Matt Reeves’ 2022 film The Batman, but it’s a good thing he will only (likely) be filming the sequel now, with an Oscar-nominated performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, and his first leading role in the much-talked-about Saltburn under his belt.

There’s a certain quality to Barry Keoghan that undeniably played a part in his casting as the most famous villain in pop culture history. The Irish actor, who has played a number of roles ranging from eccentric to bizarre, is well aware of the type of characters he’s become famous for playing, describing them as “the unique feckin’ freaky little freak man-child” in a recent interview with GQ. A colorful but effective way to clump together the social outcast of Mammal, the creep of The Killing of a Sacred Deer, the criminal of Calm With Horses, and the innocent of The Banshees of Inisherin.

In Saltburn, however, Keoghan reckons he’s finally been given the chance to transition into “Man” or “Man-Freak,” just in time to embody the Joker.

“It’s nice not just being looked at as the weird-looking guy,” the Dublin native confessed to GQ as he spoke about the reception to Saltburn and the way the film portrays him as an attractive, albeit disturbed, guy. Keoghan has now officially joined the internet’s ever-evolving list of Hollywood’s most desirable bachelors, which he knows tends to be a requirement for landing all the best roles.

Granted, he booked the Joker on the merits of his unmatched ability to play “the weird-looking guy” but the experience he has since acquired sets him up to be way more than that when he finally embodies the role in its full glory. Saltburn has proven, beyond doubt, that Keoghan doesn’t have to rely on clichés or lean on scary-looking makeup to make an impression. Now in his self-described “Man-Freak” era with the added glow of knowing what it feels like to be a leading man, he is more than ready to take on the Clown Prince of Crime and perhaps compete with the all-time greats that have played the infamous antagonist in the past. We just hope Matt Reeves knows this as well.