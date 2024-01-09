Who is the mother of Barry Keoghan’s son? All about the ‘Saltburn’ star’s baby boy

Barry Keoghan is on top of the world following back-to-back successes — both critical and cultural —with 2022’s The Banshees of Inisherin and 2023’s Saltburn, but the first thing on his mind is his baby son.

“I can’t get the little boy off my mind,” the Saltburn actor said in an interview with GQ for its February 2024 issue. Keoghan, who is 31 and has been acting for about a decade, became a dad at the same time as he was shooting Emerald Fennell’s viral sensation — his first major leading role as the obsessive Oliver, an Oxford University student who develops a dangerous fascination with his richer, more handsome classmate. He describes the period as “the best time of his life.”

What is Barry Keoghan’s son called and how old is he?

Little Brando Keoghan, named after one of his father’s favorite actors, is about 16 months old as of January 2024. He was born Aug. 8, 2022, and, according to his dad, is already living up to the legacy of his name. He has a “leather jacket and that rock-star attitude” and will probably own a motorcycle by 12, Keoghan told GQ, joking that he’ll be in seventh grade chewing on a toothpick just like Marlon.

Brando was almost named Wolf, however, as his Oscar-nominated dad told Esquire in October 2023. He was eventually dissuaded by the fact that his son’s full name would end up being rather repetitive, seeing as “Keoghan” means wolf cub in Irish.

Keoghan is every bit the devoted father, sporting his son’s name in his Instagram bio in all caps followed by a red heart and a very Irish clover. He describes parenthood as “crazy” and “beautiful.”

“I feel a responsibility. I feel an enormous amount of pressure, which is good. It’s beautiful. Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world. That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, ‘Wow. You’re smiling at me like that? I don’t deserve that, but anyways, thanks.’”

Who is Brando Keoghan’s mother?

Brando is the son of Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro. According to different reports, Sandro is an orthodontist from Scotland. The two met in February 2021 at a London pub where Keoghan tried to impress his suitor by boasting about being in a superhero film to which she replied “Who, Spider-Man?” Sandro was often seen accompanying Keoghan at different industry events, including the Oscars, and the actor commonly shared sneak peeks into their personal lives on his Instagram account, most of which have since been deleted.

Although they made plans to move to Scotland to raise Brando together, the couple broke up a little over two years after their romance began, in July 2023. “She’s done a great job and she’s an incredible mother,” Keoghan told GQ a few months later. The Dublin native currently lives in London.