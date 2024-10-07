Canadian actor Simu Liu recently set social media abuzz with a shirtless mirror selfie. The image in question features the Barbie actor looking extremely ripped in a pair of blue shorts, accessorized with a large-faced watch and gold necklace.

However, the image, shared via Liu’s official X account, was more than just a thirst trap because it was accompanied by the word “prepping,” which suggests that the actor’s muscular physique is the result of intensive training for a new project. Fans immediately shared their theories about the role, with posts across social media hinting that Liu could be training for Marvel Studio’s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday film, which is set for release on May 1, 2026.

He’s a Doomsday prepper 😉 — KW (@AlaskaGuardian) October 6, 2024

It’s currently unclear if Liu will appear in Avengers: Doomsday as Marvel Studios has not announced the final cast yet. However, the members of The Fantastic Four, played by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, are set to appear. The movie, which features Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, will be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a script by Stephen McFeely. Filming will begin in London in the second quarter of 2025.

Lui could also be preparing for the sequel to 2021’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Speaking to The Times of India on Aug. 16, the actor confirmed that the movie is still in the works, though he was unable to share further details. “A lot of it is above my pay grade, but it’s definitely happening,” he told the publication. “I’m very excited to work on it, and it’s going to be amazing. I really can’t say anything beyond that,” he continued.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings tells the story of Shang-Chi (Liu), a martial artist who was trained to be an assassin by his father, Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung). Wenwu is the leader of a powerful criminal group called the Ten Rings, named after the magical artifacts he controls, which give him immortality and incredible power. Shang-Chi tries to live a normal life in San Francisco, but he’s forced to return home when his father comes after him and his sister, Xialing (Meng’er Zhang).

The Marvel alum is also set to star in a brand new untitled thriller series on Peacock. Per the official logline via Variety, the thriller begins when “five minutes in the future, a first-generation-American intelligence analyst Alexander Hale (Liu) realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears. Caught between his shadowy agency and the hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out those responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”

Along with Liu, the cast includes Melissa Barrera as Michelle, Sinclair Daniel as Parker, Brian d’Arcy James as John, Mark O’Brien as Cobb, and Kathleen Chalfant as St. George. While the series does not have a release date at this time, Liu certainly is an actor in great demand, with more screen time to come in the future.

