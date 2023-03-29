Adam Sandler reveals he needed a hip replacement after shooting ‘Murder Mystery 2’

Adam Sandler’s action sequences in Murder Mystery 2 are anything but ordinary. Unfortunately, though, it appears that the actor responsible for being the best crime-solving machine may need to take a break from doing his own stunts in the near future.

The sequel to 2019’s Murder Mystery, led by Jennifer Aniston and Sandler, is scheduled to drop on Netflix in the near future. Ahead of its release, 56-year-old Sandler admitted that not long after filming on the second installment wrapped, the actor had to undergo hip replacement surgery as a result of his intense work on set. According to Sandler, at the film’s premiere at the Regency Village Theatre, the actor might have over-exerted himself after doing “so many movies in a row.”

“My god damn hip, I had to change that at the end of the movie. I had been doing so many movies in a row. I did ’Spaceman’ and I was hanging in a harness all the time. I kept saying, ‘Something’s going on with my hip, man. I’m in trouble.’ And then during this and this other movie I did I was like, ‘Yeah, I definitely gotta x-ray that thing,’ and we were in trouble.”

Even though Sandler’s well-humored persona at the premiere would definitely not give sight to any underlining physical issues, the actor admits he faced some fears while shooting Murder Mystery 2. “Everything’s scary at 56 years old,” the actor said, “You never know what the hell you’re gonna get up from. I’m sluggy, man. My body hurts.”

Aside from his physical exhaustion, the actor went on to praise his co-star, despite the actress admitting to suffering from an injury on her last day of shooting. “Jennifer is in good shape,” Sandler said, “I didn’t think I needed to get in shape before the movie, but then when we were shooting, I was like, ‘Man, I should have gotten in shape.’”

Murder Mystery 2 will finally be available on Netflix on March 31.