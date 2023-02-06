Adele loses her first Grammy Award after 13 consecutive wins to none other than Taylor Swift

In what can only be described as one of many record-defying feats in music history, Adele has won a whopping 13 Grammy Awards in a row. Since 2012, the British icon had won every single Grammy she was nominated for, but as all good things inevitably come to an end, she has just lost her first award at the 65th ceremony.

The singer was in the running for the Best Music Video award for her mega-hit “Easy on Me”, but the trophy has ended up in the hands of fellow Grammys darling Taylor Swift, for the 15-minute All Too Well: The Short Film.

The singer has often been regarded by many as ‘Grammys royalty.’ She is the only artist in history to win three out of the Big Four awards not once, but twice, taking home Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Song of the Year awards in 2012 and 2016 for the singles “Rolling in the Deep” and “Hello”, as well as the albums 21 and 25 respectively. She also famously took home the Best New Artist award in 2009, which makes her the second artist ever to have won each of the awards in the Big Four.

While Adele may have lost the award to Swift, she still stands strong with seven nominations alongside Brandi Carlile as the third most-nominated act of the night, right behind Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Beyoncé with nine.

The 65th Grammy Awards ceremony takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.