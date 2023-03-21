After Amanda Bynes’ alleged psychotic break, fans are out for Dan Schneider’s blood

The story surrounding Amanda Bynes’ alleged psychotic break this past Sunday continues to change. During the reported episode, Bynes was seen wandering the streets of Los Angeles confused and without clothing. Over the years Bynes has been incredibly public with her mental health and personal struggles, and although her conservatorship due to mental health issues ended last March — it seems Amanda Bynes’ struggles continue.

While naked, the actress flagged down an anonymous motorist and informed the driver that she was not in the correct mental state. After dialing 911 herself, Bynes then waited for police who eventually put her under a 72-hour psychiatric hold.

Reports, although conflicting, seem to have spread across the internet like wildfire — and as fans around the globe come to support Amanda during what’s sure to be a traumatic chapter, they also believe they know where to place blame.

Actor, producer, and screenwriter Dan Schneider worked with some of the most iconic teenage talent Hollywood had to offer in the late ’90s and early 2000s. People like Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette McCurdy, Nathan Kress, Josh Peck, and Jamie Lynn Spears. He helped turn Nickelodeon into multi-billion dollar network, and for a time, he could do no wrong.

Fired from the company in 2018 for allegations surrounding his conduct around the aforementioned child stars, Schneider was said to have harbored biases against his female coworkers, and to have supplied alcohol to the underage actors. Although never formally charged, Dan Schneider was investigated by Viacom (a Paramount company).

In the wake of Amanda Bynes’ psychiatric emergency, Schneider has come under renewed scrutiny, and although nothing has been confirmed outright, it seems to be (to say the very least) justified. If you need some substantiation of his culpability, take a look at some of these Twitter reacts bellow. Calling them fiery would certainly be an understatement.

More importantly, Dan Schneider broke her. https://t.co/ccw3vPxgkJ — Kevin Damoah (@damoah_kevin) March 21, 2023

Someone should be looking into dan Schneider and the DAMAGE hes not done to not just Amanda Byrnes but other childhood stars. — XJESSEX (@xjessex626) March 21, 2023

How has Dan Schneider not got got yet — tweety. 🤎 (@MsOgechi) March 21, 2023

In essence, people are blaming many of the longstanding issues Schneider’s child stars have gone on to deal with on the shady producer himself, and we don’t blame them. When it comes to unequal power in the entertainment industry, children are the most impacted by the overwhelming influence of predatory or abusive adults. What certainly doesn’t help is having a Machiavellian movie producer around, who couldn’t care less about their best interests.

For right now, getting to the bottom of Dan Schneider’s alleged workplace behavior should be the least of our worries when Amanda Bynes’ mental health hangs in the balance. She is clearly a tremendously vulnerable human being, and with that in mind, all anyone can do is wish Miss Bynes well — and hope she gets the help she needs and deserves.