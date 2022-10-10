As if anyone needs the spiel but Alanis Morissette is the Canadian-American singer who broke out into her ultimate fame with Jagged Little Pill in 1995. Mayim Bialik was the little girl who played C.C. in 1988’s Beaches and then went on from there to become Blossom of the 1990s’ Blossom as well as more recently Amy Farrah Fowler in 2010s The Big Bang Theory. Talk about a star-studded cast just getting the two of them together.

When Bialik and Morissette connected for their conversation, what did they decide to talk about? To be honest, neither of them had anything to say about what is and what is not ironic. That’s a big bummer since Morissette seems to be the authority on that. But no, they decided they wanted to talk about self-care no longer being a luxury. Now, what in the world is that about? Does either of them have the answer?

Mayim Bialik’s Podcast

Image via Instagram/missmayim

In case you didn’t know, Mayim Bialik has actually earned a Ph.D. in neuroscience. She didn’t just play one on TV. Born in 1975, she started acting when she was 12 years old, and she has been consistently acting ever since. She is also credited as a producer, director, and published author. Somehow while playing the roles of Mean Cindy in Lloyd in Space and Jodi Funkhouser in Curb Your Enthusiasm, with a few appearing roles in other shows, she was able to put herself through college to graduate with a Ph.D. from UCLA.

Being an actual neuroscientist makes her more than qualified to run a podcast about mental health, and Breakdown is her baby that she started in 2021 with her boyfriend, Jonathan Cohen. She has had some of the most interesting guests from Jaleel White to Wil Wheaton, Oliver Hudson, Lamorne Morris, Rainn Wilson, Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Silverman, Howie Mandel, Seth Rogen, and Dustin Hoffman. That’s a lot of star power on her team. Besides all of that, her mother has even dropped in for a few episodes.

What about Alanis Morissette?

In addition to being one of the most iconic women of this century, Alanis Morissette has been very open about her struggles with mental health. She has been a guest on many shows where she has talked about anxiety and depression, the ups and downs of life, and how she copes with issues. She even runs her own podcast, where she invites doctors, teachers, authors, and thought leaders to have a conversation with her.

She is a staunch believer in the benefits of meditation although she encourages people to find their peace and harmony in whatever way works for them. Her thoughts on meditation are merely an offering, and her album, The Storm Before the Calm, was produced to assist people in their attempts to intentionally remain still.

Theirs is a great conversation with very little pomp and circumstance. Mayim Bialik is her normal smiling self, serving up jokes with her awesome personality. Alanis Morissette is just talking her truth without hitting people over the head with heavy spirituality. It’s a podcast worth listening to and taking notes.