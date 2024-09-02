Alicia Keys’ ethnicity, confirmed

Alicia Keys is one of the most influential R&B artists in the world, with many hits over the years, including, “Empire State of Mind,” “No One,” and “Girl on Fire.”

Keys’ career began when she was 15 and has earned her numerous awards, including 16 Grammy Awards. A singer-songwriter, Keys has released hit after hit, and her collaborations with artists like Usher and Jay-Z topped the charts. Since her debut, Keys has sold over 90 million records globally, making her an influential musician. Also a seasoned activist, Keys is a vocal antiracism campaigner, so what is her background?

Alicia Keys has a multicultural background

Alicia Keys, real name is Alicia Augello Cook, was born in New York City, United States. Her mother, Teresa Augello, was a paralegal and part-time actress, and her father, Craig Cook, was a flight attendant. Keys’ mother is white and is of Italian and “Irish or Scottish Descent,” and also has ancestors from Italy. Her father, is African American.

Keys grew up in the Hell’s Kitchen, neighborhood of New York, and credits her upbringing for her openness, as her mixed-raced background was never an issue in a multicultural neighborhood. “Harlem had Hispanic, white, black, Asian, and Dominican people,” Keys told The Guardian in 2001. “My mixed-race background made me a broad person, able to relate to different cultures.” Keys noted that she considers herself black. “But any woman of color, even a mixed color, is seen as black in America. So that’s how I regard myself.”

Keys’ philanthropy and activism cover different areas, but she’s been involved involvement in many movements for black people’s rights, including a video against systematic racism, a Nickelodeon special on racism with the founders of Black Lives Matter founders, and the Women’s March protest following the inauguration of Donald Trump as president where she was one of the main speakers.

In her personal life, she is married to DJ Swizz Beatz, and they share two children. Her upbringing led to a semi-autobiographical musical called Hell’s Kitchen, based on her music and lyrics, with Keys as a producer. In 2024, the musical debuted on Broadway.

