Is Alicia Keys married?

A number of artists were invited onstage for the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show headlined by Usher, but nobody stood out quite like Alicia Keys.

In fact, Alicia Keys was first to join Usher on stage, donning a corseted blood-red Dolce and Gabbana catsuit and Swarovski crystals, with a massive red cape. After performing the classics, “My Boo,” and “If I Ain’t Got You,” a sweaty, shirtless Usher engulfed Alicia in a warm hug from behind.

Naturally, their performance drew praise, but their connection on stage raised a few eyebrows. Well, for those who aren’t aware, R&B artists are known to be fully invested in their performances! Nonetheless, their hug has quickly turned into a pop culture sensation, resulting in multiple memes. In the same vein, fans are wondering if Alicia Keys once dated Usher in the past, and if she’s currently single or married.

Who is Alicia Keys’ husband?

Alicia Keys and her husband, Kazeem Daoud Dean, aka Swizz Beatz, have been married since 2010. Keys and Beatz, both native New Yorkers, crossed paths in their teens thanks to mutual friends. Alicia Keys was just 14 at the time, and Beatz, 16. However, they soon drifted apart soon after.

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz eventually reconnected in 2008 for a music collaboration that reignited a spark. They reportedly began dating that year, as Beatz was still in the process of divorcing ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere. By May 2010, they publicly announced their engagement and Keys’ pregnancy. Their wedding in July of that year was just a month ahead of the arrival of their first child, Egypt Daoud Dean. The couple also welcomed their second son Genesis Ali Dean in December 2014 and the family has remained together ever since.

Swizz Beats shows Alicia Keys support after the Super Bowl

After the show, Swizz Beatz, a steadfast supporter of his wife, tried his best to dispel any rumors about the ongoing Usher-Alicia rumors. He shared a photo of her on stage with her massive flowing cape, and her equally massive red piano. Moreover, he posted on his Instagram stories that his and Alicia’s sons had been present for the entire game, and enjoyed every minute of it, including the halftime show.