All hail newly crimson-haired Nicolas Cage

He’s known for a lot of things, but red hair isn’t usually one of them. However, Nicolas Cage is nothing if not surprising, so the actor recently debuted a fun-colored brand new hairstyle.

A fan on Twitter spotted Cage’s new look. It kind of looks like Cage took up streaming on Twitch; either that or he’s doing a Joker cosplay. Regardless, it’s… different.

🍒Just Nic Cage with new Cherry red hair… …That's it, that's the Tweet… pic.twitter.com/VuXJSyqwht — Morganna Bramah❤️‍🔥 (@Cyborganna) August 22, 2022

Cage, who is 58 years young, is all smiles with the new hairdo in photos.

Honestly, Cage is so out there that this is probably the least shocking thing he’s done. This is the same man who once blew $150 million on a dinosaur, after all. If he wants to look like an employee at Hot Topic, so be it.

Cage recently revealed he and his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, are expecting a baby girl who they’ll name Lennon Augie (a mix of John Lennon and Cage’s father, August Coppola). The Oscar-winning actor also could be returning to one of his signature roles: Benjamin Franklin Gates in the treasure hunter series National Treasure.

Series executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently shared that there’s indeed a script for the long-awaited new version of the storied series.

“Let’s hope, we’re working on the script right now. Hopefully, [Cage] likes it, but it’s really good. So I think we’ll get it to him shortly,” said Bruckheimer.

Whatever happens, chances are good that Cage won’t be sporting his new hairdo if the movie does end up getting made. For those interested in watching the first two installments of the franchise, they’re currently streaming on Disney Plus.