‘All he wants is to look after Cheryl’: Engaged Simon Cowell pampering Liam Payne’s baby mama amid regrets over singer’s death

Simon Cowell is understandably devasted by Liam Payne‘s tragic death and, according to reports, feels intensely guilty that he wasn’t able to help his former protege with his struggles before his death. Now he wants to make amends, by protecting Liam’s ex-girlfriend Cheryl Cole and their seven-year-old son Bear.

The X-Factor alum has reportedly been a shoulder to cry on in the wake of the singer’s death as he understands the depth of the pain that Cheryl is going through. She had called his passing an “earth-shattering event” and had to plead for privacy as she navigates this “indescribably painful time.” She also talked about her heartache at the reality that their son would never see his father again.

Sources for Closer claimed that Simon, 65, has reached out to Cheryl, 41, to pledge his support and promised that he will be an anchor for her and Bear. When news of Payne’s death broke, he halted filming for Britain’s Got Talent and immediately called the former Girls Aloud singer to check on her.

Simon and Cheryl have been friends for over 20 years and she knows she can put her trust in him. And his recent tribute to Liam showed just how much he genuinely cared about him. Going forward, Simon will do whatever he can for Cheryl. He wants to support her and Bear through this awful time.

Cowell has reportedly stepped up to become somewhat of a father figure to Bear. The music producer is a father himself (he shares son Eric, 10, with his fiancée Lauren Silverman) and so he is “desperately trying to protect Bear.” His “first priority is to ensure” that he “is protected, loved, and looked after.”

Today, all he wants is to look after Cheryl and to ensure she can do the best for Bear… In a few years’ time, he and Cheryl fear that Bear will be able to access the internet and may be able to see terrible images of his dad and read about his rumored addiction issues and personal demons.

Just last week, Simon’s brother, Tony Cowell, told the magazine that Simon “recently met with Liam a few months ago” at his Cotswolds home when he brought Bear to play with his son Eric. Tony also shared his heartache for Cheryl as he knows “it’s going to be so difficult for her.” He added that Payne “never stopped loving her and Bear” and despite his mental health struggles, the “Strip That Down” singer “remained kind and considerate and an incredible friend to so many, and a wonderful father to Bear.”

The insider now claimed that Simon regrets not being there for Payne when he knew from their last meeting that he was calling out for help. He “was aware Liam was struggling” and that the 31-year-old had “appeared lost and confused about his future. It was obvious to Simon that he was reaching out, looking for help.” But regrets always come in the end so now “he just wants to do everything he can for Cheryl and Bear.”

Payne and Cheryl dated for two years and welcomed Bear in March 2017. They called it quits in July 2018 but have been co-parenting Bear up until his untimely death. He died on Oct. 16 after he fell from a third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel in Argentina, where he had visited to watch Niall Horan perform and to vacation with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy.

