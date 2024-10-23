‘All those Diddy parties must be bad for a person’s health’: Harvey Weinstein recently diagnosed with leukemia

Former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, already facing serious health complications, has been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer while serving time at Rikers Island, multiple sources have reported. Natrually, the internet has been absolutely shameless in their celebration of the news.

Recommended Videos

The 72-year-old disgraced producer is battling chronic myeloid leukemia, a rare form of bone marrow cancer, according to NBC News. This diagnosis comes just weeks after Weinstein underwent emergency heart surgery in September, when his medical team rushed him to Bellevue Hospital from his prison cell. The Mayo Clinic classifies this type of leukemia as a rare bone marrow cancer, adding another layer of complexity to Weinstein’s deteriorating health situation.

All those Diddy parties must be bad for a person's health!



Oprah will be sad! pic.twitter.com/ihVFrKLog2 — bstrat515 👑💛 (@bstrat515) October 22, 2024

“Out of danger at the moment” was how his representative described Weinstein’s condition following the cardiac procedure, though his spokesperson Juda Engelmayer has expressed “profound dismay” at the public commentary surrounding the producer’s health status.

Weinstein appeared notably pale and frail during his last court appearance in September, sparking concerns about his overall wellbeing. But let’s all be honest. You could probably count on one hand the amount of people who genuinely care, which is merely the consequence of all the allegations levelled agains the producer over the years.

These health complications couldn’t have come at a worse point for Weinstein. He’s currently awaiting a retrial in New York, following the dramatic overturn of his 2020 conviction by an appeals court this past April. The court ruled that the original trial judge had erroneously allowed testimony from accusers not directly involved with the charges, which potentially prejudiced the jury. The decision, reached in a close 4-3 vote, has sparked considerable debate in legal circles and among Hollywood onlookers.

harvey weinstein diagnosed with bone marrow cancer pic.twitter.com/dxE0a8Lq1z — ✮₊⊹₊⋆ salma ⋆₊ ⊹✮ (@f3mmefatale_) October 22, 2024

The former film titan still faces a 16-year prison sentence for a separate rape conviction in California, where he was found guilty in 2022. His legal team has indicated that they plan to appeal that conviction as well, maintaining their client’s innocence throughout all proceedings.

Currently housed in New York’s Rikers Island, Weinstein’s residency has been frequently interrupted by hospital visits. Prior to his recent heart surgery, he battled both COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs during a July hospitalization. His attorney, Arthur Aidala, confirmed that the medical team made the decision to perform the cardiac procedure after an urgent examination.

The health news comes as British prosecutors recently announced the dropping of two indecent assault charges against Weinstein dating back to 1996, citing insufficient evidence for conviction. The Crown Prosecution Service declined to provide further details about their decision to discontinue the criminal proceedings.

This country needs an enema. — me⬆️ (@just_me_Marvin1) October 18, 2024

Weinstein’s legal troubles began in 2017 when over 80 women, including prominent actresses like Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow, came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct. These accusations helped catalyze the #MeToo movement, fundamentally reshaping conversations about power and accountability in the entertainment industry.

Before his downfall, Weinstein co-founded Miramax Films with his brother Bob in 1979, producing acclaimed films like Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love. Regardless of whether Weinstein’s health seems to be rapidly deteriorating, prosecutors in New York remain committed to pursuing a retrial, though they’ve acknowledged the November timeline initially proposed is unrealistic. Meanwhile, Weinstein maintains his innocence, claiming all sexual encounters were consensual.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy