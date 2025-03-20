‘Almost never discussed’: While Harry paints her as a villain, Camilla hasn’t even given the prince a second thought

After leaving the royal life behind, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made all kinds of accusations against the firm. Queen Camilla received more than her fair share of criticism in Harry’s memoir, but according to royal aides, the accusations didn’t phase her.

A royal source informed Newsweek that the subject of Harry and Meghan are “almost never discussed” by Camilla’s aides or anyone in the Palace really. While the general public are scrutinizing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s every move, the family, and Camilla in particular, are content to bury their heads in the sand and ignore the whole thing.

“Far more thought and hiatus is stirred up in the media around what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are or aren’t doing on any given day than was ever a fixation at the Palace.”

It’s no doubt a touchy subject for the royals, but it’s interesting to hear how little the family seem to care about what Harry and Meghan have to say – especially after the revelations Harry made in his memoir. Camilla has rarely made any moves that could be deemed as aggressive or hateful towards the Sussexes, but privately, it’s possible there’s bad blood there and sometimes that may come through in public.

What did Prince Harry say about Camilla?

In 2023, Harry released his bombshell memoir, Spare. In the book, he made a plethora of accusations against his family, from accusing his brother, Prince William, of physically assaulting him, to exposing Charles’ inability to provide any fatherly warmth to his grieving sons. Camilla certainly didn’t escape unscathed either as Harry painted her as manipulative and accused her of playing “the long game,” in what he called, “a campaign aimed at marriage and eventually the Crown.”

Harry claims he and his brother promised their father that they would welcome Camilla as long as Charles and her remained unmarried. As we all know, this didn’t happen, the two married in 2005, with Harry predicting he would see even less of his father now, writing that it felt like “losing a second parent.” He also accused Camilla of sacrificing him “on her personal PR altar.”

While the prince claims he was happy for his father and Camilla on their wedding day, he admits that he was very wary of the future queen, “Maybe she’d be less dangerous if she was happy?”

Camilla has remained silent on the matter

Despite her rather damning depiction in her stepson’s memoir, the topic never came up between Charles and Camilla. It’s hard to imagine the current queen is unaware of what Harry said about her in his book but the choice to remain silent on the matter isn’t an entirely surprising approach to take here.

The royal family very rarely responds to accusations. In most cases, they have found the bad press will go away on its own, unless you’re Prince Andrew of course. So rather than rise to the drama and make things worse, Camilla has simply removed Harry and Meghan from her thoughts entirely.

