Amanda Bynes, said to be ‘off her meds,’ placed on psychiatric hold after concerning public behavior

Almost a year after being freed from her nine-year conservatorship, former child star Amanda Bynes, now fully into adulthood, has taken to exhibiting some strange behavior on the streets of Hollywood. Bynes, of course, became a popular young star after premiering in the limelight as the main focus in Nickelodeon’s The Amanda Show back in the late ‘90s.

As per TMZ, the 36-year-old actress was placed on a psychiatric hold over this past weekend after roaming the streets of L.A. completely naked. According to the official report, Bynes was acting incredibly strangely while de-clothed — which included the actress flagging down a car and expressing to the driver that she was experiencing a psychotic episode due to her suffering from bipolar disorder.

Photo via Nickelodeon

From there, an ambulance transported Bynes to a local police station, where it was subsequently determined that Bynes needed to be placed on a specific psychiatric hold. According to the same report from TMZ, the actress didn’t appear to be physically hurt, though the recent behavior points toward the fact that she has likely been off her medication as of late.

Per typical guidelines, a traditional psychiatric hold lasts 72 hours, although it can actually be extended under specific circumstances. As of now, it’s not yet been officially confirmed just how long Bynes’ hold will last, but there’s absolutely no denying that a strong majority of the internet — as well as her devoted fanbase — are pulling for a full recovery.