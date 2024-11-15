‘America demanded it and now it’s happening’: The 2025 Oscars host has been revealed, and we finally have something to look forward to

It’s been no secret that America has needed some good news. 2025 so far promises to be pretty heinous, but if there is one thing we can look forward to, it’s the Oscars.

After Jimmy Kimmel thankfully declined to return to the hosting gig, the Academy seemed to realize Hollywood has a large pool of talent to pull from. They came through, as Conan O’Brien announced he accepted hosting duties in a statement per People Magazine.

“America demanded it and now it’s happening: Taco Bell’s new Cheesy Chalupa Supreme. In other news, I’m hosting the Oscars.”

While this announcement goes hand in hand with his trademark humor, it’s not a stretch to say that America has demanded it. After years of uncomfortable jokes at other people’s expense, the Oscars will have a host who is tactful as well as funny. It’s a shame that this idea hasn’t been floated before. Following last year’s ceremony, many had been pushing for another SNL alum, John Mulaney, to take on hosting duties. Mulaney was a high point of the 2024 Academy Awards with his whip-smart commentary on Madame Web. However, he was quick to reject offers to host the awards show. A disappointment to be sure, but it has still paved a path for the best possible scenario.

The Oscars’ Conan pick is nothing short of brilliant

In many respects, Conan O’Brien is the underdog we need in these trying times. From 1993 to 2009, the comedian hosted the wildly successful talk show, Late Night With Conan O’Brien. His sense of humor paired with dedication to getting the best musical acts set him apart from many of his contemporaries. 2009 marked a change for the performer when he took over The Tonight Show from Jay Leno who was getting his own program. Unfortunately, O’Brien’s stewardship of the show only lasted a year. Declining ratings made NBC decide to put The Jay Leno Show into the time slot where Conan’s show would be pushed to midnight. This did not help the situation, and Conan went on to exit The Tonight Show. O’Brien would return to the talk show sphere later with his TBS program, fittingly dubbed Conan.

Unlike many other comedians, O’Brien has stayed true to his brand and continued to produce truly humorous content without striking at low-hanging fruit. He continues to be a class act in comedy, writing for Saturday Night Live and The Simpsons. In 2018 he released the podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, where he continues his humorous antics in an interview-style show with many famous guests. Remarkably, O’Brien has never been a choice for the Oscars before when there have been so many opportunities. Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang released the following statement about the decision:

“He is the perfect person to help lead our global celebration of film with his brilliant humor, his love of movies, and his live TV expertise. His remarkable ability to connect with audiences will bring viewers together to do what the Oscars do best–honor the spectacular films and filmmakers of this year.”

