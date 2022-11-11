An old Elon Musk Tweet insulting Elizabeth Warren sparks debate as stans of both defend their faves

Elon Musk can make a headline by hailing a limo. What’s got him buzzing around his own Twitter company these days is an old Tweet he posted nearly a year ago when he referred to Senator Warren as a Karen.

The controversy started when Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year. With Tesla and Space X making considerable advancements and everything else the billionaire had going on, Time thought it might be a good idea to give him some recognition. That’s when Senator Warren thought that maybe he should pay some taxes along with his rewards.

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

Of course, Musk isn’t one to sit still and be toyed with for any reason. He clapped back with an interesting tweet of his own in which he compared her to an angry mom yelling at him for no reason. Then, he called her Senator Karen.

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

The debate was on then with twitters taking sides. Warren advocates were baffled that a billionaire such as himself would cry over having to pay taxes while Musk stans pointed out that he’s responsible for more taxes than their families combined. The debate heated up, but as with all things, it soon faded when the next great thing came along.

Now that Elon Musk owns the company, it has fired back up again. Erica Marsh, former field organizer to elect President Biden, appears to have started the conflict when she “broke” the news that a debate had taken place almost a year ago.

BREAKING: Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, disrespectfully called Senator Warren "Senator Karen" and said she reminds him of an "angry mom" after she proposed fixing the rigged tax code to tax billionaries like him. RT IF YOU STAND WITH SENATOR WARREN! — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) November 10, 2022

As if déjà vu, advocates started taking sides again. Either they have no recollection that they’ve already done this or they just enjoyed it so much the first time, they wanted to run it back.

Hah! @ElonMusk calling someone 'Senator Karen' is precious, when he Karen'd up so much that he decided to not only speak to the management, but mouth off so much that he ended up having to buy the management, and is now doing what every Karen in charge does:



Failing. — Merryjest The Official Elon Botherer (@bywordofmaus) November 11, 2022

It could be such a good slam if Karen hadn’t been confused with management. Karen has been at odds with management since the beginning of the joke and is only out to complain about the service. To become a Karen defeats the whole point.

Karen Musk attacks ‘Senator Karen’ for suggesting he ought to pay taxes like the rest of is. pic.twitter.com/JPWdTjVEgo — Chris Patterson (@ChrisPatterDu) November 11, 2022

Being a Karen comes with certain responsibilities. She has to be perfect in order to make a valid complaint and that includes the hair. Not a hair can be out of place. Not sure if Elon Musk can pull that off.

The left has no problem name calling even using Karen but you say it to them and the offended flags fly. — Glen Sturdevant 3 (@BucsguyG3) November 10, 2022

There’s the good ol’ “they did it first” flag. It was a matter of time before someone pulled that out of their back pocket. The only person who should be offended by being called Karen in a derogatory way is someone who is actually named Karen. That is unless they have the haircut and just recently asked to speak to the manager.

You do understand that Senator Warren was and is a big opponent of equal opportunity in choice of schools, right? She even lied about her son going to public schools. She is also one of the wealthiest politicians in the US and only wants to fix it for her and her friends benefit — Jarrod Ames (@jarrodamesphoto) November 10, 2022

Then there’s always one guy who takes all the fun out of the Karen jokes and brings a serious tone to the discussion. Senator Warren may be worth millions, but that’s nowhere close to the kind of money Musk has. Welcome to Part II of the Warren versus Musk tax code face-off.