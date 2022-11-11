An old Elon Musk Tweet insulting Elizabeth Warren sparks debate as stans of both defend their faves
Elon Musk can make a headline by hailing a limo. What’s got him buzzing around his own Twitter company these days is an old Tweet he posted nearly a year ago when he referred to Senator Warren as a Karen.
The controversy started when Musk was named Time’s Person of the Year. With Tesla and Space X making considerable advancements and everything else the billionaire had going on, Time thought it might be a good idea to give him some recognition. That’s when Senator Warren thought that maybe he should pay some taxes along with his rewards.
Of course, Musk isn’t one to sit still and be toyed with for any reason. He clapped back with an interesting tweet of his own in which he compared her to an angry mom yelling at him for no reason. Then, he called her Senator Karen.
The debate was on then with twitters taking sides. Warren advocates were baffled that a billionaire such as himself would cry over having to pay taxes while Musk stans pointed out that he’s responsible for more taxes than their families combined. The debate heated up, but as with all things, it soon faded when the next great thing came along.
Now that Elon Musk owns the company, it has fired back up again. Erica Marsh, former field organizer to elect President Biden, appears to have started the conflict when she “broke” the news that a debate had taken place almost a year ago.
As if déjà vu, advocates started taking sides again. Either they have no recollection that they’ve already done this or they just enjoyed it so much the first time, they wanted to run it back.
It could be such a good slam if Karen hadn’t been confused with management. Karen has been at odds with management since the beginning of the joke and is only out to complain about the service. To become a Karen defeats the whole point.
Being a Karen comes with certain responsibilities. She has to be perfect in order to make a valid complaint and that includes the hair. Not a hair can be out of place. Not sure if Elon Musk can pull that off.
There’s the good ol’ “they did it first” flag. It was a matter of time before someone pulled that out of their back pocket. The only person who should be offended by being called Karen in a derogatory way is someone who is actually named Karen. That is unless they have the haircut and just recently asked to speak to the manager.
Then there’s always one guy who takes all the fun out of the Karen jokes and brings a serious tone to the discussion. Senator Warren may be worth millions, but that’s nowhere close to the kind of money Musk has. Welcome to Part II of the Warren versus Musk tax code face-off.