‘AN UNBOTHERED Queen. We have to STAN’: Jennifer Lopez is living her best life post-Ben Affleck divorce

After months of speculation about the status of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage, the statement everyone had been waiting for came on Aug. 20, when the divorce announcement was made official. The news came almost two years after the couple married (although court documents listed their separation date as April 26).

Recommended Videos

Were fans upset about the breakup? Of course, but many people had been expecting this news. There have been reports about the “On the Floor” singer experiencing heartbreak and doing all she could to make her relationship with Affleck work. However, Lopez’s latest Instagram post (the first to break her silence on social media following the divorce announcement) didn’t suggest that her world was crumbling around her or that she could not leave the bed after leaving her actor husband — quite the opposite!

Lopez posted several photos of herself looking gorgeous as she embraced summer. The images include snaps of her eating ice cream, spending quality time with family, enjoying bubble baths, and stunning in her swimsuit. Her pictures also included an inspirational quote: “Everything is unfolding in divine order.”

JLo captioned her post with, “Oh, it was a summer,” and fans are eating it up! Her post notably doesn’t contain a cryptic message suggesting dreams of revenge, sadness, or a broken heart.

Fans react to Jennifer Lopez’s recent Instagram post following her divorce announcement

Jennifer Lopez appears to be living her best life, and nothing can bring her down! Fans have commented with messages of support. “AN UNBOTHERED Queen. We have to STAN,” a comment reads. Another fan reacted to how JLo is getting back on top. “Queen! Love you! Everything is unfolding in its divine order. Can’t wait to see you back where you belong. On stage and on top of the world,” they shared.

Other reactions include “So excited for the next ERA,” “She’s living her life and staying young on the floor,” and “Blooming, unbothered and blessing our timelines. Love you Queen!”

Lopez fans love this new JLo era, and maybe her post is meant as a little stab at Affleck and how she can be content without him. This would not be the first time that something like this has been suggested, as Us Weekly previously reported that the date the divorce was filed coincided with the anniversary of their wedding at Affleck’s Georgia estate. “The timing of the divorce was a big f*** you to Ben,” a source shared.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy