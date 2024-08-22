‘Why re-read the same book if you already know the ending!!’: TikTok reminds us why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were never going to work out

The rumors that plagued Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship for months were finally confirmed earlier this week: Lopez filed for divorce from the actor after just over two years of marriage (they first married in a surprise wedding in Las Vegas in July 2022). In the court filings, the “On the Floor” singer listed their separation date as April 26, 2024. The news did not shock many (Lopez and Affleck have been divorced before), but fans’ reactions have been brutal.

Masononthemic made a TikTok video about the couple, reminding us why their relationship would never work. “Jennifer Lopez just filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, which is sad,” she says into the camera. “But also, I think it’s a really good reminder to everyone else: NEVER GET BACK WITH YOUR EX.” Truer words have never been spoken! The TikToker captioned her post: “Jennifer Lopez just filed for divorce from Ben Affleck!”

Lopez and Affleck tried to make their relationship work decades earlier, and while they did appear to be completely in love this time, perhaps the same issues they had before persisted?! The former couple were engaged but parted ways in January 2004 (and postponed their wedding, which was set to take place in September 2003). In 2021, when they got back together, some fans thought this was a love story for the ages. Spoiler alert: It was not!

Fans react to news of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s divorce

Fans have poked fun at the news that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are divorcing, and the video’s comment section suggests very few people had faith this relationship would last. “Why re-read the same book if you already know the ending!!” a fan wrote. Another fan shared similar thoughts, writing, “I was not surprised at all! I feel like we all saw this movie like 16 times before lol.”

People are also taking sides. “Ya, what was Ben thinking?” a comment reads. “Love her but wthhh was she thinking and jlo stop getting married!!,” a JLo fan weighed in. Other reactions include “They never looked happy, very sad,” “Sorry,when those 2 got back together my coworker and I looked at each other and said ‘Mark our words,’” and “This!! Say it louder for those in the back!!!”

It has been reported that no prenuptial agreement is in place, and some fans feel this could be bad news for Lopez. “I hear there was no pre-nup… she’s worth $400M, he’s worth $150M,” a TikTok user shared.

