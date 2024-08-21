Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sign a prenup?

After an extremely long-winded an on-and-off relationship, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have called it quits. Again. According to court documents, the famous couple filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024. The end of their two-year marriage comes after reports of the pair living separately and putting their Beverly Hills home on the market. While the reasons behind their split remain unclear, one lingering question is whether the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place.

Recommended Videos

A source close to Lopez has revealed that the couple did not have a prenup, so this could potentially complicate the divorce proceedings. The news of their divorce marks yet another chapter in the storied relationship between Lopez and Affleck.

The pair first met on the set of the 2003 film Gigli and quickly became a media sensation, dubbed “Bennifer” by the public. They got engaged in 2002 but ended up postponing their wedding in 2003, citing “excessive media attention”, and ultimately called off the engagement in 2004.

Did Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sign a prenuptial agreement?

Photo by Jennifer Lopez via Instagram

After spending nearly twenty years apart, the couple rekindled their romance in 2021 and announced their engagement in April 2022. Millennials around the world over who grew up rooting for this couple who people thought would finally get the satisfaction of seeing their favorite celebrity couple tie the knot. Social media exploded with nostalgic posts and memes celebrating the reunion of the young love that had captured hearts decades ago. They finally tied the knot that July in Las Vegas and later held a larger ceremony in Georgia.

However, the reunion was short-lived, as rumors of trouble in paradise began to circulate in May 2024. Tabloid reports suggested that the couple had not been seen together for weeks and that Affleck had moved out of their shared home before purchasing his own property. As fans and hopeless romantics shed a tear over this break-up, rest assured that we will be closely following the details of their separation and the potential financial implications of their divorce.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy